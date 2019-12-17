Missouri wrestling champion Wyatt Henson eligible for WPIAL, PIAA tournaments

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 7:06 PM

Waynesburg transfer Wyatt Henson, a Missouri state wrestling champion, was ruled eligible Monday for the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments this winter.

The WPIAL initially ruled Henson ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule that targets all transfers. But the WPIAL decided Monday that the junior qualified for a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

“He fits the criteria,” O’Malley said.

Henson attended Waynesburg as a freshman in 2017-18. He went 43-12 overall that season, placing third in WPIAL Class AAA and fifth in the PIAA at 120 pounds. His father is former West Virginia wrestling coach Sammie Henson, a three-time world and Olympic medalist.

Henson attended Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis last school year and won Missouri’s big-school title at 138 pounds. He committed to Iowa in October.

