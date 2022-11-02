Three finalists announced for Moe Rosensteel Award
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 1:24 PM
The winner of the fourth Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award for the WPIAL’s top girls soccer player will be announced following the PIAA championships.
Three finalists were announced Wednesday.
They are Moon senior midfielder Hailey Longwell, North Allegheny senior forward Lucia Wells and Mars senior forward Piper Coffield.
All three players have helped their teams reach the WPIAL championship games this weekend at Highmark Stadium.
Longwell and Wells also were finalists last year.
Longwell is a Duquesne commit, Wells is headed to Pitt, and Coffield will play at Indiana.
All three are All-WPIAL and all-section selections.
The Rosensteel Award is named for the late Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a former Ringgold standout whose memory carries on through a foundation and scholarship. A new six-team kickoff classic was held earlier in the season.
Past winners of the award are Ellie Coffield of Mars, Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny and Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley.
Other players on a season-long watch list included:
Lola Abraham, Riverview
Abby Beinlich, Elizabeth Forward
Ella Bulava, Latrobe
Abigail Stager, North Allegheny
Abbey Whaley, Ringgold
Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland
Artemis Conaboy, Bethel Park
Bella Carroto, Charleroi
Sofia DeCerb, Latrobe
Sara Felder, Greensburg C.C.
Katelyn Ferrence, Ringgold
Kaitlyn Killinger, Plum
Natalie Lamenza, Thomas Jefferson
Kayla Leseck, Moon
Lauren McDonald, North Catholic
Brooke Opferman, Peters Township
Sophia Palermo, North Allegheny
Melia Peer, Mt. Lebanon
Maddy Petruzzi, Latrobe
McKenzie Pritts, Yough
Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon
Regan Reilly, Latrobe
Robin Reilly, Latrobe
Kaley Simqu, Plum
Minah Syam, Avonworth
Bella Vozar, Thomas Jefferson
