Three finalists announced for Moe Rosensteel Award

By:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 1:24 PM

Metro Creative

The winner of the fourth Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award for the WPIAL’s top girls soccer player will be announced following the PIAA championships.

Three finalists were announced Wednesday.

They are Moon senior midfielder Hailey Longwell, North Allegheny senior forward Lucia Wells and Mars senior forward Piper Coffield.

All three players have helped their teams reach the WPIAL championship games this weekend at Highmark Stadium.

Longwell and Wells also were finalists last year.

Longwell is a Duquesne commit, Wells is headed to Pitt, and Coffield will play at Indiana.

All three are All-WPIAL and all-section selections.

The Rosensteel Award is named for the late Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a former Ringgold standout whose memory carries on through a foundation and scholarship. A new six-team kickoff classic was held earlier in the season.

Past winners of the award are Ellie Coffield of Mars, Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny and Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley.

Other players on a season-long watch list included:

Lola Abraham, Riverview

Abby Beinlich, Elizabeth Forward

Ella Bulava, Latrobe

Abigail Stager, North Allegheny

Abbey Whaley, Ringgold

Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland

Artemis Conaboy, Bethel Park

Bella Carroto, Charleroi

Sofia DeCerb, Latrobe

Sara Felder, Greensburg C.C.

Katelyn Ferrence, Ringgold

Kaitlyn Killinger, Plum

Natalie Lamenza, Thomas Jefferson

Kayla Leseck, Moon

Lauren McDonald, North Catholic

Brooke Opferman, Peters Township

Sophia Palermo, North Allegheny

Melia Peer, Mt. Lebanon

Maddy Petruzzi, Latrobe

McKenzie Pritts, Yough

Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon

Regan Reilly, Latrobe

Robin Reilly, Latrobe

Kaley Simqu, Plum

Minah Syam, Avonworth

Bella Vozar, Thomas Jefferson

Tags: Mars, Moon, North Allegheny