Mohawk joins 6 other WPIAL teams in HSSN girls basketball state rankings

By:

Friday, March 20, 2020 | 10:44 PM

An old song had lyrics that proclaimed “one is the loneliest number.” That is true if you are the one team that got bumped in each class from the Trib HSSN state rankings.

Four teams in each classification won their second-round PIAA playoff game last week and advanced to what they hope is a state quarterfinals game if the playoffs resume.

Of the six teams that lost and saw their season end in Round 2, three were from District 10, two from District 1 and one from District 3.

All of the top-ranked teams survived and advanced on the Road to Hershey. They are North Allegheny, Chartiers Valley, North Catholic, Delone Catholic, Linden Hall and Jenkintown.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through March 16. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (24-3) (7) (1)

2. Nazareth (26-4) (11) (3)

3. Bethel Park (23-3) (7) (4)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) (12) (5)

5. Pennsbury (26-5) (1) (NR)

Out: Central Bucks West (1)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12) (2)

3. Gettysburg (28-3) (3) (4)

4. Trinity (21-5) (7) (5)

5. Malvern Villa Maria Academy (20-7) (1) (NR)

Out: Springfield-Delco (1)

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (26-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (29-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (28-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (27-3) (3) (4)

5. Lansdale Catholic (24-3) (12) (NR)

Out: Erie Villa Maria Academy (10)

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (26-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (25-1) (2) (2)

3. West Catholic (19-9) (12) (3)

4. Cambria Heights (25-3) (6) (5)

5. Mohawk (24-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Mercyhurst Prep (10)

Class 2A:

1. Linden Hall (22-2) (3) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) (6) (2)

3. Mahoney Area (22-5) (11) (4)

4. Bellwood-Antis (26-2) (6) (5)

5. Penns Manor (25-3) (6) (NR)

Out: West Middlesex (10)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (27-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (26-1) (7) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (22-3) (10) (4)

4. North Clarion (25-1) (9) (5)

5. Nativity BVM (20-6) (11) (NR)

Out: Lancaster Country Day (3)

Tags: Bethel Park, Chartiers Valley, Mohawk, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Rochester, Trinity