Mohawk wins Class 3A championship, stopping North Catholic’s title reign

Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 6:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (left) celebrates with Paige Julian after defeating North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, March 13, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

The Mohawk Warriors ended North Catholic’s four-year reign as WPIAL champion with a 54-48 victory in the Class 3A girls title game at North Allegheny.

Senior Paige Julian had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Mohawk (16-5). Nadia Lape had 14, including four free throws late in the contest to pace the Warriors.

North Catholic came in with 20 WPIAL titles. The Trojanettes (18-3) took their only lead of the game on a steal and a basket by freshman Alayna Rocco with 1:31 left in the game to complete a 10-0 North Catholic run.

A basket and a foul shot by Julian gave Mohawk the lead for good.

Mohawk won the Class 3A title last season. North Catholic dropped from 4A to 3A during the biennial PIAA realignment and beat Mohawk twice during the section campaign.

Sophomore Dacia Lewandwski led the Trojanettes 16 points.

