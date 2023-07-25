Monessen powderpuff game to benefit families of Altomore, Madzey
By:
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 3:52 PM
Monessen’s senior class is looking to give back while remembering a friend and helping another.
The seniors will play a powderpuff football game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
Organizers hope the fundraiser will allow seniors to purchase a memorial bench for Amari Altomore, who was killed in a shooting last November, and to support his family. Altomore would have been a senior this year.
Funds also will assist the family of Mason Madzey, a student in the district who is stricken with brain cancer.
He is the son of Monessen elementary assistant principal Donald Madzey.
Game tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
There also will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50, and food and drinks.
Donations can be made via Venmo (@Dayna-Frolo), Paypal (@daynafrolo1) or Cash App ($Rayrae15).
Come out and support these two families pic.twitter.com/r0pvMioKH3
— Monessen Girls Basketball (@MonessenGirls) July 1, 2023
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Monessen
More Basketball• Yough, Hempfield girls basketball coaches resign
• Ozanam Summer League celebrates 55 years of big-time basketball, important life lessons
• North Allegheny’s Kellie McConnell follows familiar path, commits to Duquesne basketball
• Westmoreland County high school notebook: Belle Vernon’s Zion Moore shines at summer events
• Leechburg alum Andrew McDermott takes over as boys basketball coach at alma mater