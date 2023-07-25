TribLIVE Logo
Monessen powderpuff game to benefit families of Altomore, Madzey

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 | 3:52 PM

Monessen’s senior class is looking to give back while remembering a friend and helping another.

The seniors will play a powderpuff football game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium.

Organizers hope the fundraiser will allow seniors to purchase a memorial bench for Amari Altomore, who was killed in a shooting last November, and to support his family. Altomore would have been a senior this year.

Funds also will assist the family of Mason Madzey, a student in the district who is stricken with brain cancer.

He is the son of Monessen elementary assistant principal Donald Madzey.

Game tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

There also will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50, and food and drinks.

Donations can be made via Venmo (@Dayna-Frolo), Paypal (@daynafrolo1) or Cash App ($Rayrae15).

