Monessen seniors stay busy during successful high school careers

By:

Thursday, May 14, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Submitted Milana Sacco and Cameron Frolo are Monessen’s nominees for the Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete Excellence Awards. Submitted Monessen’s Milana Sacco is a member of the Class of 2020. Submitted Cam Frolo is a Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete nominee for Monessen High School Previous Next

Editor’s note: This is the 12th in an 18-part series profiling nominees for the Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete Excellence Awards.

Milana Sacco and Cameron Frolo have spent their entire high school careers representing Monessen in the best way they could.

From athletic endeavors on the track, soccer pitch and baseball field, to musical performances on the stage and at WPIAL championship events, the pair has always found a way to make Monessen proud. They have done so in their own ways, but are both nominees for the Westmoreland County Scholar Athlete Award.

Sacco was No. 1 in the senior class and will attend Case Western Reserve, where she will double major in business and theatre. During her time at Monessen, Sacco excelled on the field, in the classroom and on the stage.

She performed in several plays, including “Shrek the Musical,” “Grease,” “Anything Goes” and “Rock of Ages,” along with others. She also performed the national anthem at the WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2017 and ‘19 and performed at the baseball championships in ‘18.

“In sixth grade, I auditioned for the musical because my friends, who were older than me, told me to,” Sacco said. “Then I just fell in love with it from there.”

Along with all of her extracurricular activities, which included the class presidency, the National Honor Society, marching band, Future Business Leaders of America, yearbook and others, Sacco still found a way to excel in athletics. She was a team captain for the soccer team this past season and also was a member of the track and field team for three years.

“I did enjoy it. Was going well, really well, up until the end here,” Sacco said. “I just loved playing sports, doing the musical and all the extracurricular activities.”

Frolo was a two-sport standout for Monessen. Over the course of his high school career, he helped the Greyhounds soccer team secure two playoff appearances. He also surpassed the century mark for career goals this past season. On the night he accomplished the feat, Frolo scored five goals on his senior night to surpass the mark and honor his grandmother, who died that day.

“It felt really good, and that day my grandma had passed, so I played to score that 100th goal for her,” Frolo said.

On the baseball diamond, Frolo was just as good. He hit for a career average of .433, including a .533 average as a junior last season. He also drove in 25 runs, tallied 58 hits and helped the Greyhounds capture the first playoff victory in program history when he was a sophomore.

Frolo left his mark at Monessen and was satisfied with how his high school career turned out.

“I’m definitely happy with it,” Frolo said.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Monessen