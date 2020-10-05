Montour moves to No. 1 in latest Class AAA girls volleyball coaches association rankings
Monday, October 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
There is one change at the top in this week’s Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball rankings released Monday.
Montour, the leader of Section 2-AAA at 7-0, takes over the top spot in Class AAA.
Plum, 8-0 in Section 1-AAA, jumps five spots to No. 2 after a 3-0 victory over section rival Franklin Regional (7-1) on Sept. 29.
The Panthers, ranked first over the first three weeks, dips to fourth, while Beaver (7-0, Section 4-AAA) remains at No. 3.
Moon (Class AAAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) remain at the top of their respective classification rankings.
Moon is 7-0 and leading Section 2-AAAA. North Catholic is 6-0 and at the top in Section 2-AA, and Bishop Canevin leads Section 3-A at 5-0.
North Allegheny remains at No. 2 in Class AAAA. Because of covid issues, the Tigers didn’t begin their season until Sept. 29. They won four matches in five days and are 4-0 in Section 1-AAAA.
Shaler, undefeated in Section 1 at 5-0, is No. 4 in the rankings, one spot behind Section 2 second place Bethel Park (5-1).
Other teams still undefeated in section play are Oakland Catholic (6-0, Section 3-AAA), Laurel Highlands (7-0, Section 3-AAA), Hampton (6-0, Section 5-AAA), Ellwood City (8-0, Section 1-AA), Waynesburg (5-0, Section 3-AA), Serra Catholic (7-0, Section 4-AA), Beaver County Christian (6-0, Section 1-A), Fort Cherry (5-0, Section 2-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0, Section 4-A).
The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Top Ten Poll
Oct. 5, 2020
Class AAAA
1. Moon
2. North Allegheny
3. Bethel Park
4. Shaler
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Pine-Richland
7. Upper St. Clair
8. Latrobe
9. Canon-McMillan
10. Penn-Trafford
Others receiving votes:
Mt. Lebanon, Seneca Valley
Class AAAA Players of the Week:
Jenna Vogen, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan
Chloe McDaniel, junior, middle hitter, Bethel Park
Molly Simmons, junior, outside hitter, Moon
Bailey Watson, junior, libero, Latrobe
Addie Kana, junior, libero, Shaler
Class AAA
1. Montour
2. Plum
3. Beaver
4. Franklin Regional
5. Laurel Highlands
6. Hampton
7. Elizabeth Forward
8. Trinity
9. South Fayette
10. Freeport
Other receiving votes:
Armstrong, Mars, Hopewell
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward
Abby Copeland, senior, defensive specialist, Chartiers Valley
Lilah Speca, senior, outside hitter, South Fayette
Adrianna Sacramento, senior, setter, Woodland Hills
Kylie Barto, sophomore, setter/right side, Montour
Gianna Anderson, sophomore, libero, Belle Vernon
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Serra Catholic
3. Avonworth
4. Ellwood City
5. South Park
6. Shenango
7. Waynesburg
8. Carmichaels
9. Deer Lakes
10. South Allegheny
Others receiving votes:
Neshannock
Class AA Players of the Week:
Elizabeth Feczko, senior, libero, North Catholic
Maddison Frieesm, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes
Abbi Holjes, junior, setter, Avonworth
Madison Pikula, junior, outside hitter, South Allegheny
Sydney Kirk, junior, middle hitter, Seton LaSalle
Jess Scott, sophomore, outside hitter, Chartiers Houston
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Greensburg Central Catholic
3. Fort Cherry
4. Beaver County Christian
5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
6. Leechburg
7. Eden Christian
8. California
9. West Greene
10. Western Beaver
Others receiving votes:
South Side, Trinity Christian
Class A Players of the Week:
Bria McChesney, senior, opposite, Beaver County Christian
Fayln Verner, junior, opposite, Leechburg
Krista Wilson, sophomore, outside hitter, Mapletown
Jillian McCarty, freshman, outside hitter, Fort Cherry
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
