Montour moves to No. 1 in latest Class AAA girls volleyball coaches association rankings

Monday, October 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum seniors Julia Vargo, at left, and Makayla Jackson set up to receive a serve in warmups before a section match with McKeesport on Sept. 17, 2020, at Plum High School.

There is one change at the top in this week’s Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball rankings released Monday.

Montour, the leader of Section 2-AAA at 7-0, takes over the top spot in Class AAA.

Plum, 8-0 in Section 1-AAA, jumps five spots to No. 2 after a 3-0 victory over section rival Franklin Regional (7-1) on Sept. 29.

The Panthers, ranked first over the first three weeks, dips to fourth, while Beaver (7-0, Section 4-AAA) remains at No. 3.

Moon (Class AAAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) remain at the top of their respective classification rankings.

Moon is 7-0 and leading Section 2-AAAA. North Catholic is 6-0 and at the top in Section 2-AA, and Bishop Canevin leads Section 3-A at 5-0.

North Allegheny remains at No. 2 in Class AAAA. Because of covid issues, the Tigers didn’t begin their season until Sept. 29. They won four matches in five days and are 4-0 in Section 1-AAAA.

Shaler, undefeated in Section 1 at 5-0, is No. 4 in the rankings, one spot behind Section 2 second place Bethel Park (5-1).

Other teams still undefeated in section play are Oakland Catholic (6-0, Section 3-AAA), Laurel Highlands (7-0, Section 3-AAA), Hampton (6-0, Section 5-AAA), Ellwood City (8-0, Section 1-AA), Waynesburg (5-0, Section 3-AA), Serra Catholic (7-0, Section 4-AA), Beaver County Christian (6-0, Section 1-A), Fort Cherry (5-0, Section 2-A) and Greensburg Central Catholic (6-0, Section 4-A).

The team rankings are based on a vote of the 117 WPIAL head coaches. The players of the week selections are based on submitted coaches nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Top Ten Poll

Oct. 5, 2020

Class AAAA

1. Moon

2. North Allegheny

3. Bethel Park

4. Shaler

5. Oakland Catholic

6. Pine-Richland

7. Upper St. Clair

8. Latrobe

9. Canon-McMillan

10. Penn-Trafford

Others receiving votes:

Mt. Lebanon, Seneca Valley

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Jenna Vogen, senior, outside hitter, Canon-McMillan

Chloe McDaniel, junior, middle hitter, Bethel Park

Molly Simmons, junior, outside hitter, Moon

Bailey Watson, junior, libero, Latrobe

Addie Kana, junior, libero, Shaler

Class AAA

1. Montour

2. Plum

3. Beaver

4. Franklin Regional

5. Laurel Highlands

6. Hampton

7. Elizabeth Forward

8. Trinity

9. South Fayette

10. Freeport

Other receiving votes:

Armstrong, Mars, Hopewell

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Kaitlin Fournier, senior, middle hitter, Elizabeth Forward

Abby Copeland, senior, defensive specialist, Chartiers Valley

Lilah Speca, senior, outside hitter, South Fayette

Adrianna Sacramento, senior, setter, Woodland Hills

Kylie Barto, sophomore, setter/right side, Montour

Gianna Anderson, sophomore, libero, Belle Vernon

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Serra Catholic

3. Avonworth

4. Ellwood City

5. South Park

6. Shenango

7. Waynesburg

8. Carmichaels

9. Deer Lakes

10. South Allegheny

Others receiving votes:

Neshannock

Class AA Players of the Week:

Elizabeth Feczko, senior, libero, North Catholic

Maddison Frieesm, senior, outside hitter, Deer Lakes

Abbi Holjes, junior, setter, Avonworth

Madison Pikula, junior, outside hitter, South Allegheny

Sydney Kirk, junior, middle hitter, Seton LaSalle

Jess Scott, sophomore, outside hitter, Chartiers Houston

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Greensburg Central Catholic

3. Fort Cherry

4. Beaver County Christian

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

6. Leechburg

7. Eden Christian

8. California

9. West Greene

10. Western Beaver

Others receiving votes:

South Side, Trinity Christian

Class A Players of the Week:

Bria McChesney, senior, opposite, Beaver County Christian

Fayln Verner, junior, opposite, Leechburg

Krista Wilson, sophomore, outside hitter, Mapletown

Jillian McCarty, freshman, outside hitter, Fort Cherry

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

