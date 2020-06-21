Montour’s Jaiden Hill sticks with 1st Division I offer, commits to Liberty

By:

Sunday, June 21, 2020 | 3:39 PM

Submitted Montour senior Jaiden Hill

Jaiden Hill’s first offer turned out to be his favorite.

The Montour rising senior announced his committed Sunday to Liberty, the schools that gave him his first Division I offer in March. He’d since added Duquesne and Robert Morris but ultimately stuck with the Flames, an independent FBS team.

The 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back and wide receiver was a two-way player for Montour last season. He was the team’s second-leading receiver with 13 catches for 209 yards, and defensively made 59 tackles and intercepted one pass.

Hill is the second WPIAL recruit from the 2021 class to pick Liberty. Pine-Richland lineman Harrison Hayes committed to the Virginia school in April.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Montour