Moon basketball’s Reilly Sunday commits to Duquesne

By:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 4:36 PM

Moon point guard Reilly Sunday, who’s sidelined this basketball season with a knee injury, committed Tuesday to Duquesne.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10 guard would’ve been one of the WPIAL’s top juniors this season. Sunday was a 21-point scorer last season as a sophomore when Moon reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. She earned first-team all-section and third-team all-state honors a year ago.

She had listed around a dozen Division I offers including Robert Morris, American, Colgate, George Washington, Kent State, Marshall, Penn, Princeton, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Western Pennsylvania has proven to be good source of recruits for Duquesne coach Dan Burt. The Dukes have six former WPIAL players on this season’s roster.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

