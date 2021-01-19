Moon basketball’s Reilly Sunday commits to Duquesne

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 4:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Reilly Sunday scores past Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm during their game on Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Moon point guard Reilly Sunday, who’s sidelined this basketball season with a knee injury, committed Tuesday to Duquesne.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

The 5-foot-10 guard would’ve been one of the WPIAL’s top juniors this season. Sunday was a 21-point scorer last season as a sophomore when Moon reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. She earned first-team all-section and third-team all-state honors a year ago.

She had listed around a dozen Division I offers including Robert Morris, American, Colgate, George Washington, Kent State, Marshall, Penn, Princeton, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

Western Pennsylvania has proven to be good source of recruits for Duquesne coach Dan Burt. The Dukes have six former WPIAL players on this season’s roster.

