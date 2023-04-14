Moon finds replacement for retiring athletic director Ron Ledbetter

Friday, April 14, 2023 | 12:34 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Moon girls soccer team celebrates with the state championship trophy after defeating Upper Perkiomen in the PIAA Class 3A final on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Cumberland Valley.

Moon has hired a new athletic director to replace Ron Ledbetter, who is retiring this summer after a 33-year career as an educator. The school on Thursday announced the hire of current Beaver athletic director Alan Alcalde.

Alcalde, who spent four years at Beaver, starts June 1.

“Moon has a very rich history of wonderful coaches, talented teams and student-athletes,” Alcalde said in a statement announcing his hire. “I want to continue building off of the success that they have achieved over the years and establish the Moon Area School District as the premier athletic program in the WPIAL and PIAA.”

Alcalde is a member of the WPIAL soccer steering committee.

The New Jersey native played college soccer at Cal (Pa.) and got his start in education as a Spanish teacher in New York and New Jersey. Before joining Beaver’s athletic staff in 2019, Alcalde served as athletic director for Propel Schools, a group of charter schools in Allegheny County.

Ledbetter spent the past seven years as Moon’s athletic director. He previously worked 26 years as a teacher, wrestling coach and athletic director at South Side.

