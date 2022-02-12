Moon gymnasts capture 7th WPIAL title
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 9:56 AM
The Moon gymnastics team retook its place atop the WPIAL podium Friday night, capturing a seventh district title by edging Baldwin.
The host Tigers also won WPIAL titles in 2008, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘17 and ‘18.
Moon finished the regular season 6-0 and claimed the Section 2 title.
Thomas Jefferson won the 2019-20 titles and Central Valley was crowned champion last season.
Moon also will be the host site for the WPIAL individual championships Saturday.
Titles for vault, bar, beam, floor and all-around will be awarded in the Silver, Gold and Diamond categories.
Watch the morning session starting at 9 a.m. and the afternoon events at 1 p.m. on Trib HSSN.
