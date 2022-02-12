Moon gymnasts capture 7th WPIAL title

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 9:56 AM

Courtesy of Ron Ledbetter Moon captured the 2022 WPIAL gymnastics championship on Feb. 11, 2022, at Moon.

The Moon gymnastics team retook its place atop the WPIAL podium Friday night, capturing a seventh district title by edging Baldwin.

The host Tigers also won WPIAL titles in 2008, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘17 and ‘18.

Moon finished the regular season 6-0 and claimed the Section 2 title.

Thomas Jefferson won the 2019-20 titles and Central Valley was crowned champion last season.

Moon also will be the host site for the WPIAL individual championships Saturday.

Titles for vault, bar, beam, floor and all-around will be awarded in the Silver, Gold and Diamond categories.

Watch the morning session starting at 9 a.m. and the afternoon events at 1 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

