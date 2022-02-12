TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Moon gymnasts capture 7th WPIAL title

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 9:56 AM

The Moon gymnastics team retook its place atop the WPIAL podium Friday night, capturing a seventh district title by edging Baldwin.

The host Tigers also won WPIAL titles in 2008, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘17 and ‘18.

Moon finished the regular season 6-0 and claimed the Section 2 title.

Thomas Jefferson won the 2019-20 titles and Central Valley was crowned champion last season.

Moon also will be the host site for the WPIAL individual championships Saturday.

Titles for vault, bar, beam, floor and all-around will be awarded in the Silver, Gold and Diamond categories.

Watch the morning session starting at 9 a.m. and the afternoon events at 1 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Tags:

More Gymnastics

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 12, 2022: Gold up for grabs in gymnastics, wrestling
Despite tiny roster, young Burrell gymnasts representing school at WPIAL meet
Plum’s Kvortek ready to score high at WPIAL gymnastics championships
Young Pine-Richland gymnast Lavezoli quickly developing into standout
Gymnasts from Baldwin, Thomas Jefferson form special bond with coaching moms

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me