Moon jumps to No. 1 in the Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

Monday, September 12, 2022 | 1:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Ava Soilis digs the ball out of danger during a match against North Allegheny on Aug. 29, 2022, at North Allegheny High School.

The Moon girls volleyball team opened Section 2-3A play with convincing victories over South Fayette, 3-1, and Oakland Catholic, 3-0, before going 10-0 and winning its own tournament on Saturday.

Those victories were enough toward the Tigers resume to propel them from No. 6 to No. 1 in the WPIAL Class 3A rankings released Monday by the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Class 3A saw the biggest shift from last week as previous No. 1 North Catholic and No. 2 Thomas Jefferson each slipped two spots to No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Hampton, which beat both West Mifflin and Plum in Section 1-3A and finished runner-up to South Fayette at the Shaler tournament, moved up to No. 2.

Last week’s other No. 1 teams, North Allegheny in Class 4A, Freeport in Class 2A and Bishop Canevin in Class A all held their spots.

Three teams joined the rankings after starting last week unranked.

Canon-McMillan and Peters Township are No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, in Class 4A, while Carlynton makes a big jump into the Class A rankings to No. 6 after a pair of Section 3 wins over Eden Christian and Hillcrest Academy.

All 122 WPIAL girls volleyball head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for each week’s top-10 rankings.

The Players of the Week honorees are selected by the association based on coaches’ nominations.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Rankings – Week 3

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Pine-Richland (4)

3. Seneca Valley (3)

4. Shaler (2)

5. Bethel Park (5)

6. Upper St. Clair (6)

7. Penn-Trafford (7)

8. Butler (10)

9. Canon-McMillan (NR)

10. Peters Township (NR)

Out: Hempfield, North Hills

Class 4A Players of the Week

Kaili Doctor, outside hitter, senior, Pine-Richland

Sophie Puzausky, opposite, senior, Bethel Park

Lyla Josefoski, opposite, junior, Peters Township

Gianna Reamer, outside hitter, freshman, Canon-McMillan

Class 3A

1. Moon (last week: 6)

2. Hampton (3)

3. North Catholic (1)

4. Thomas Jefferson (2)

5. Latrobe (7)

6. South Fayette (4)

7. Armstrong (9)

8. Montour (5)

9. Oakland Catholic (8)

10. Mars (10)

Out: None

Class 3A Players of the Week

Giovanna Jones, libero, senior, Latrobe

Kelly Dougherty, defensive specialist, junior, Chartiers Valley

Elena Esquivel, setter/opposite, junior, Oakland Catholic

Ava Leroux, middle hitter,junior, South Fayette

Class 2A

1. Freeport (last week: 1)

2. Shenango (3)

3. Avonworth (2)

4. Quaker Valley (5)

5. Neshannock (6)

6. South Park (8)

7. Central Valley (7)

8. Laurel (4)

9. Deer Lakes (10)

10. Fort Cherry (9)

Out: None

Class 2A Players of the Week

Cassidy Dell, setter, senior, Freeport

Lanie Shultz, libero, senior, South Park

Olivia Trent, outside hitter, senior, Brentwood

Journey Welling, middle hitter, senior, Freedom

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Serra Catholic (3)

3. Union (2)

4. Frazier (4)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (5)

6. Carlynton (NR)

7. Mapletown (6)

8. Beaver County Christian (9)

9. Eden Christian (10)

10. Carmichaels (7)

Out: Leechburg

Class A Players of the Week

Beth Cree, outside hitter, senior, Carmichaels

Krista Wilson, outside hitter, senior, Mapletown

Emerson Trahan, setter, junior, Serra Catholic

Jordynn Carter, right side, sophomore, Carlynton

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

