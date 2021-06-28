Moon lineman Trent Fraley commits to Marshall

By:

Sunday, June 27, 2021 | 11:56 PM

Metro Creative

Moon’s Trent Fraley, the son of a former NFL lineman, announced his commitment Sunday to Marshall.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound two-way tackle chose the Herd over offers from St. Francis and Robert Morris, his father Hank’s alma mater. The rising senior announced his commitment on Twitter.

Fraley earned first-team all-conference honors at offensive tackle last season in WPIAL Class 5A.

His father was an all-conference player at Robert Morris from 1997-99 before spending 11 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Browns and Rams. Hank Fraley is entering his fourth season as a member of the Lions coaching staff.

Marshall went 7-3 overall last season and played in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

The Huntington, W.Va., university hired Charles Huff as head coach in January. Huff’s previous coaching stops included time as an assistant at Penn State (2014-17) and most recently Alabama.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Moon