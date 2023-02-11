Moon repeats as WPIAL team gymnastics champion
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 1:07 AM
Moon, the dominant team in WPIAL gymnastics over the past decade, captured another team title Friday night, topping Pine-Richland to repeat as district champs.
Moon finished with a total of 144.842, ahead of Pine-Richland’s total of 140.599. Baldwin (140.383) was third, followed by Thomas Jefferson (136.351), Central Valley (134.642) and West Allegheny (133.792).
Moon was the first repeat champion since Thomas Jefferson in 2019-20, but the Tigers are no strangers to winning multiple championships.
They also won three in a row from 2012-14 and two in a row from 2017-18. Moon claimed its first of eight crowns in 2008.
The WPIAL individual championships are set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Moon.
