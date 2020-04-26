Moon sophomore Reilly Sunday adds 5 Division I offers since late March

Sunday, April 26, 2020 | 7:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Reilly Sunday scores past Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm during their game on Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Social distancing hasn’t kept basketball scholarship offers away from Moon’s Reilly Sunday.

Gyms are closed, but the all-state sophomore added five more Division I offers in recent weeks. Her most recent came Saturday from Kent State. Since March 26, she’s also added offers from American, Penn, Princeton and George Washington.

Princeton, the Ivy League champion in 2018 and 2019, was ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll this winter.

The 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 21.5 points this season for Moon, which went 16-6 and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. She earned first-team all-section and third-team all-state honors in Class 5A.

Sunday previously listed offers from Robert Morris, Colgate, Marshall, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.

