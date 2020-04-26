Moon sophomore Reilly Sunday adds 5 Division I offers since late March
By:
Sunday, April 26, 2020 | 7:51 PM
Social distancing hasn’t kept basketball scholarship offers away from Moon’s Reilly Sunday.
Gyms are closed, but the all-state sophomore added five more Division I offers in recent weeks. Her most recent came Saturday from Kent State. Since March 26, she’s also added offers from American, Penn, Princeton and George Washington.
Princeton, the Ivy League champion in 2018 and 2019, was ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll this winter.
The 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 21.5 points this season for Moon, which went 16-6 and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. She earned first-team all-section and third-team all-state honors in Class 5A.
Sunday previously listed offers from Robert Morris, Colgate, Marshall, Toledo, Western Michigan and Youngstown State.
@WPABruinsAAU 2021 PG Reilly Sunday gets an offer from @KentStWBB - Congratulations @ReillySunday #BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/nLnbu12UHd— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) April 25, 2020
@WPABruinsAAU 2022 G Reilly Sunday picks up an offer from @AU_WBasketball - Congrats @ReillySunday #BruinsNation #ResultsOverHype #WhoDoYouPlayFor pic.twitter.com/cS8xA8okf7— WPABruinsAAU (@WPABruinsAAU) April 21, 2020
Check out my Sophomore Season Highlights‼️????@moontigerhoops @Hudl https://t.co/RauuXsA3B5— Reilly Sunday (@ReillySunday) March 16, 2020
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Moon
More Basketball• Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington adds Duquesne scholarship offer
• Westmoreland high school notebook: WPIAL names dot Outlaws roster
• Freeport’s Isiah Bauman overcoming knee injury to play basketball at Point Park
• Terrelle Pryor’s rim-rattling, gym-packing hoops career won’t soon be forgotten
• All-state girls basketball: Ellis’ Natalie Jasper, Canevin’s Diajha Allen receive Class 2A honors