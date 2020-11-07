Moon’s Cochran, Shenango’s Medvit claim PIAA cross country titles

By:

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 7:38 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran at the 2019 PIAA cross country championships in Hershey. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won her second PIAA cross country championship Saturday. Previous Next

Mia Cochran and Carmen Medvit captured PIAA cross country championships Saturday in Hershey.

Cochran, a junior from Moon, won her second Class AAA title by breezing in a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds. Cochran is a two-time WPIAL champion.

Medvit, a senior from Shenango, won her first Class A title in 20:16. Medvit also is a two-time WPIAL champion, winning her first in 2018.

Both said it was weird running in separate races. Each classification had four races, and times were combined at the end.

“It was kind of weird because you didn’t know the other times,” Cochran said. “I was OK with my time considering the warm temperatures. It affected everyone.

“I just went out from the start and stayed consistent throughout the race. It’s absolutely amazing to win another title. I’m just glad I got a chance.”

Cochran didn’t find out until 20 minutes before the WPIAL championship that she was cleared by her school to compete because of covid-19 concerns.

Both runners were greeted by a celebration of their championships at their schools.

Cochran said she was escorted back to the school by the police. Medvit said when she returned to New Castle, she was greeted with a celebration.

“I’m speechless,” Medvit said. “It doesn’t feel real. I’ve been saying that all day. I’m so happy.”

Medvit kept to her gameplan at the start of the race and let others set the pace. She decided about the 2-mile mark to take over.

“There was good competition in my race,” Medvit said. “It was good to have people pushing me at the end.”

It also was a banner day for the North Allegheny cross country program as the boys and girls swept the team titles. The girls edged State College, 59-73, while the boys squeezed past LaSalle and Downingtown West, 49-76.

Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo (19:38) earned a second-place medal in Class AA girls. She finished behind Blue Mountain junior Olivia Haas (18:56).

The Mohawk girl placed second in Class A. Penns Valley won with 37 points and Mohawk had 63.

The Winchester Thurston boys placed third in Class A boys behind Jenkinstown 44 and Penns Valley 84. Winchester Thurston had 89 points.

The Class AA girls title went to Warrior Run with 40 points. Central Cambria was second with 77, and North Catholic third with 117.

The Class AA boys title was won by Lewisburg with 57 points. Greensburg Salem placed fifth with 142.

Running for the North Allegheny girls were Keeley Misutka, who placed fifth overall, Eva Kynaston, Maura Mlecko, Alexa Sundgren, Rachel Hockenberry, Mazzie Standish and Erin McGoey.

The boys runners were Scott Nalepa, who placed eighth, Jack Hickel, Greg Kossuth, Graham Wolfe, Connor Foody, Michael Gaunter and Andy Kollitz.

Class AAA girls

Champion: Mia Cochran, Moon, 18:28.

WPIAL placewinners: 5. Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny; 7. Jenna Lang, Bethel Park; 10. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland; 12. Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic; 20. Gina Bolla, Baldwin.

Class AAA boys

Champion: Brady Bigger, State College, 16:07.

WPIAL placewinners: 6. C.J. Singleton, Butler; 8. Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny; 14. Noah Peterson, Seneca Valley; 17. Alex Jubert, Norwin.

Class AA girls

Champion: Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 18:28.

WPIAL placewinners: 2. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville; 8. Annah Kunes, McKeesport; 10. Holly Trimmer, Uniontown; 18. Harley Kletz, Montour.

Class AA boys

Champion: Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 16:12.

WPIAL placewinners: 4. Joel Beckwith, Indiana; 9. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold; 11; Mike Formica, Knoch; 22; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem.

Class A girls

Champion: Carmen Medvit, Shenango, 20:16.

WPIAL placewinners: 10. Maya Poziviak, Serra; 11. Alexis Abbett, Aquinas Academy; 14. Chelsea Hartman, Shady Side Academy; 15. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic; 16. Natalie Lape, Mohawk.

Class A boys

Champion: Colton Sands, Penns Valley, 16:42.

WPIAL placewinners: 8. Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston; 9. Lane Nicchols, Winchester Thurston; 12. Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston; 15. Mason Ochs, Riverview; 21. Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy; 22. Nick Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .