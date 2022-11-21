Moon’s Hailey Longwell wins Moe Rosensteel Award

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 3:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell heads the ball next to Mars’ Maddie Wolf during their PIAA Class 3A state semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at North Allegheny.

Her team did not lose a single game and celebrated a pair of championships. But a postseason award really seemed to cap a perfect season for Hailey Longwell.

She was the engine that made the Tigers go.

The senior midfielder from Moon was named the recipient of the fourth Moe Rosensteel Award, which recognizes the best girls soccer player in the WPIAL.

Longwell was one of three finalists, joining Lucia Wells of North Allegheny and Piper Coffield of Mars.

The award is presented by the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation. A panel of organizers, coaches and media members vote on the top players.

A Duquesne commit, Longwell led Moon to a 24-0 record, with WPIAL and PIAA championships in Class 3A, a year after the Tigers won a pair of titles in Class 4A.

Past Rosensteel Award winners include Ellie Coffield of Mars, Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny and Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley.

Longwell helped Moon knock off three-time defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Mars while ending the Fightin’ Planets’ 80-game unbeaten streak.

Longwell had 36 goals and 15 assists. She was an All-WPIAL and all-section selection this season.

She had two goals against Mars in the PIAA semifinals and scored in Friday’s 2-1 win over Upper Perkiomen in the state final in Mechanicsburg.

Moon scored twice inside the final 18 minutes to complete a comeback win and secure its fifth state title.

The Tigers allowed three goals all season.

Congratulations to Hailey Longwell!!! 2022 Moe Rosensteel Most Outstanding Player 2021/2022 WPIAL & PIAA Champion We are honored to share this award with such a talented young lady who displays the passion and leadership on and off the field for the beautiful game! #moe86 pic.twitter.com/S7HeBXfOpV — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) November 20, 2022

