Moon’s Mia Cochran earns state’s top honor from track and field coaches

Friday, June 10, 2022 | 1:46 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran flashes a three with her right hand after winning the PIAA Class 3A girls 800-meter run. She was the first to win the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the state track meet Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Shippensburg University.

Moon senior Mia Cochran turned in quite a performance at the PIAA track and field championships the weekend of May 27-28.

She won three distance races — 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters — in Class 3A, and for that effort was named the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Girls Athlete of the Year. The three wins also earned her first-team honors in each event.

Her coach, Kyle Burgess, was named Girls Track Coach of the Year. Butler coach Michael Seybert was named Boys Track Coach of the Year.

Three other WPIAL athletes — Shenango’s Emma Callahan (shot put), Hempfield’s Liz Tapper (discus) and Butler’s C.J. Singleton (3,200) — earned first-team honors.

Named to the second team were Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo (1,600 and 3,200), New Castle’s Maria Owens (long jump), Obama Academy’s Leslie Manson (triple jump), Tapper (shot put), Singleton (1,600) and Ligonier Valley’s Mikes Higgins (javelin).

The third team stars consisted of North Allegheny’s Oliva Haas (800 and 1,600), Canon-McMillan’s Rose Kuchera (100 hurdles and triple jump), North Allegheny’s Kena Shannon (300 hurdles), the South Fayette girls 400-meter relay team, Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy (800), the Central Catholic boys 1,600 relay team, the Butler boys 3,200 relay team, Butler’s Tristan McGarragh (pole vault) and Shenango’s Will Patton (discus).

Honorable mention honors went to Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean (3,200), Sharp (discus), North Allegheny’s Dwayne Taylor (triple jump) and the Moon boys 3,200 relay team.

