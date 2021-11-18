Moon’s Mia Cochran named Pennsylvania cross country runner of the year

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | 4:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran crosses the finish line to win the WPIAL Class 3A girls race Oct. 28.

Moon senior Mia Cochran picked up a huge honor when the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association named her the girls athlete of the year.

Cochran was also named first-team All-State after winning her third consecutive PIAA Class 3A cross country title.

She was joined on the first team by Mt. Lebanon’s Logan St. John Kletter, Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo and North Allegheny’s Eva Kynaston and Wren Kucler.

Named to the second team were Kiski Area sophomore Eliza Miller, Montour’s Harley Kletz and Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang.

North Allegheny coach John Neff was named coach of the year for girls and boys after the Tigers continued their dominance in the state by winning both titles.

Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin was named boys athlete of the year.

Joining him on the all-state teams from the WPIAL were Butler senior C.J. Singleton, the Class 3A winner, along with Singleton’s teammate, sophomore Drew Griffith, and Peters Township’s Brett Krobath.

The second teamers from the WPIAL were North Allegheny’s Scott Nalepa and Jack Bartram.

Cochran, Quarzo and Singleton each were WPIAL champions.

Tags: Bethel Park, Brownsville, Butler, Kiski Area, Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township