Moon’s Mia Cochran named state’s top girls cross country runner by Gatorade

Moon’s Mia Cochran was named as the state’s Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year on Thursday, making her only the second WPIAL runner to win the award.

The junior won WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA individual titles last fall, following regular-season victories at the PIAA Foundation Invitational and the Red, White & Blue Classic.

“Mia flat out loves running and loves to compete, and she works out with an intensity unmatched by anyone I’ve seen,” Moon coach Tim Hrivnak said in a statement announcing her award. “The growth that she has achieved in her three years of running cross country in high school is remarkable.”

Cochran joins former WPIAL and PIAA champion Brianna Schwartz of Shaler, who won the award in 2014-15.

Northern’s Marlee Starliper of Dillsburg won the award the past three years. The award was first presented in the 2007-08 school year.

