Moon’s Mia Cochran repeats as Pa. Gatorade girls cross country award winner

By:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 1:06 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran crosses the finish line to win the Class AAA girls race during the WPIAL cross country championships on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at California University of Pa.

Moon’s Mia Cochran has defended yet another cross country title.

The senior repeated as Pennsylvania Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday, recognition for winning the PIAA Class 3A title last fall for the third year in a row.

The 5-foot-7 Arkansas recruit also won the WPIAL title last fall and later placed ninth at the Eastbay Northeast Regional Championships and eighth at the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships, earning her All-American status.

“When she ‘flips the switch’ to a running mentality, there is nothing that can stop Mia Cochran from achieving whatever she puts her mind to,” Moon coach Tim Hrivnak said. “I’ve never been around an athlete who trains with such focus. To me, that is Mia’s greatest strength.”

After placing seventh in the state as a freshman, Cochran won the PIAA title her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She is also the reigning state outdoor track champion in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

A year ago, Cochran became only the second WPIAL girl to win the Gatorade cross country award, joining Shaler’s Brianna Schwartz in 2014-15. The award started in 2007-08.

Along with athletic success, the award recognizes academic achievement and “exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.” Award organizers noted that Cochran served as a tutor for younger children and worked as a volunteered for the Key Club and the Miracle League of Moon Township.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Moon