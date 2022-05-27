Moon’s Mia Cochran wins 1,600 meters, wants 2 more golds at busy PIAA championship

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran wins the girls PIAA Class 3A 1600-meter run Friday, May 27, 2022, at Shippensburg University.

SHIPPENSBURG — After defending her state 1,600-meter title Friday morning, Moon’s Mia Cochran revealed the top item on her afternoon agenda.

“A nap,” she said.

She’ll certainly need her rest. The Arkansas recruit is attempting to pull off a triple win this weekend in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the state track championship, an impossible feat before the PIAA revamped its meet schedule this year.

The PIAA eliminated preliminary rounds from the 800 and 1,600 meters, meaning Cochran must run only three times instead of five.

But once on the track, there’s no time to rest.

“It’s just ‘all go’ this weekend,” said Cochran, a senior. “It’s the last state meet. Just do whatever I can to bring it home. It’s just exciting to finish up my senior year here.”

Cochran is the defending state champion in the 1,600 and 3,200. She had a commanding lead Friday in the 1,600 and won by more than eight seconds, but said she refused to let herself relax.

“I’m still pushing at that point,” she said. “It does play with your head a little bit, not having anyone around you, but you’ve still got to do what you can to bring it in and bring it home strong.”

She crossed the line in 4 minutes, 46.53 seconds. Her time was four seconds faster than last year’s winning effort.

WPIAL runners won three of the four 1,600-meter races. Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy won the Class 2A boys title and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo won 2A girls.

Archbishop Wood senior Gary Martin defended his title in the Class 3A boys race and set a PIAA championship record at 4:1.56.

The 1,600 was the only track final run Friday, and it was the day’s first event at 9 a.m.

Cochran will have an early wake-up call again Saturday for the 3,200, which also starts at 9 a.m. The 800 is scheduled for around 2 p.m.

She’s seeded sixth in the 3,200 at 10:48, but that’s seriously misleading. Her qualifying time from the WPIAL championship was 31 seconds slower than her personal best (10:17).

She’s seeded eighth in the 800, but her season-best time is five seconds faster than her seed.

Along with her growing collection of PIAA track medals, Cochran also is a three-time state cross country champion, so this weekend she’s adding the final achievements to a remarkable high school career.

But Cochran said she isn’t focused on the end.

“It still hasn’t hit me that I’m a senior,” she said. “I’m just finishing out the year having fun.”

