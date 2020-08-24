More experienced Frazier roster in hunt for playoff spot

By:

Monday, August 24, 2020 | 11:55 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Greg Boggs is entering his second season as Frazier coach.

The main color in Frazier High School’s color scheme is red.

The football team in 2019 was green, meaning first-year coach Greg Boggs had to rely on juniors and sophomores for the tough grind in the WPIAL Class 2A Century Conference.

But Boggs said 2019’s weakness is turning into 2020’s strength.

“We were young and inexperienced last season,” Boggs said. “We weren’t big up front and that hurt us. Now we’re a lot stronger. We don’t have giant linemen, but we do have a solid group.”

Frazier finished the 2019 season 3-7 with all three victories coming in its final four games when it defeated Leechburg, Brownsville and Beth-Center. The Commodores lost a close game to Carmichaels in Week 8.

The Commodores played the top teams — Washington, McGuffey, Charleroi, Southmoreland and Brentwood — early in the season.

There is a reason why Boggs is optimistic about the season. His team returns eight starters on offense and eight on defense.

Heading the list is senior Kenny Fine, who will lineup at different spots on offense — wide receiver, slot and halfback. He is a safety on defense.

“If Kenny intercepts a pass, he’s usually taking it to the end zone,” Boggs said. “The defense should be really good with Brayden Baccino and Aaron Panepinto our inside linebackers and John Ingram and Colton Arison on the outside. Brayden and Aaron could be some of the best in the conference.”

Also back are ends Matthew Kordich and Bob Acklin, Anthony Muccioli at cornerback and three-year starter Ian Baccino at tackle.

Ian Baccino also anchors the offensive line from his tackle spot.

Also returning is junior quarterback Brayden Boggs, the coach’s son.

“While we only have four freshmen on the team, we’ll probably end up with at least 13 seniors,” Coach Boggs said. “The conference is going to be strong with addition of Chartiers-Houston and Waynesburg.”

They replace Southmoreland and Brownsville, which bumped up to Class 3A.

“If we stay healthy, we should compete for a playoff spot in the conference,” Boggs said. “Before the coronavirus stopped us in March, we were getting a lot of players in the weight room. We did a lot of Zoom meetings and installed our offense.

“Once we started back up, we continued to get a lot of players at workouts. We came together as a team and they’re ready to go, and I’m excited.”

Schedule

Coach: Greg Boggs

2019 record: 3-7, 2-5 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 335-437-16

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Charleroi*, 7

9.18, Ligonier Valley, 7

9.25, at McGuffey*, 7

10.2, Waynesburg*, 7

10.9, at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.16, Beth-Center*, 7

10.23, at Washington*, 7

*Class 2A Century Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Brayden Boggs

49-89, 453 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Kenny Fine

103-601 yards, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Fine

28-297 yards, 2 TDs

Fast facts

• In 2015, Frazier won its first playoff game since 1983. Frazier defeated South Side, 32-32, in overtime and Shenango, 14-13, to reach the semifinals where it lost to Clairton, 56-15.

• Frazier’s first playoff victory came in 1982 when it upset Neshannock, 7-3.

• The 1983 team reached the WPIAL Class A finals by defeating Monaca, 7-6, and Riverview, 41-16. It fell to Western Beaver, 29-16.

• Perryopolis, which became Frazier, lost to Washington Township (Kiski Area), 26-0, in the WPIAL Class B championship game in 1960.

• Hampton basketball coach Joe Lafko, a Frazier grad, leads the state with 37 career interceptions.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Frazier