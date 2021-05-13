Mt. Lebanon, Blackhawk earn top seeds for WPIAL girls lacrosse playoffs

Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 5:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Lily Zaltman works against Shady Side Academy’s Alexa Karet on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Five-time champion Mt. Lebanon is the favorite to again claim a WPIAL girls lacrosse championship.

The Blue Devils were awarded the No. 1 seed for the Class 3A tournament by the WPIAL girls lacrosse committee Thursday.

Blackhawk was tabbed the top seed for the Class 2A tournament.

In Class 3A, Upper St. Clair was awarded the No. 2 seed, followed by 2019 champion Shady Side Academy and Sewickley Academy.

In Class 2A, Hampton, Mars and Indiana are seeds 2-4.

Twelve teams qualified for the postseason in each class, a year after the 2020 season and playoffs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The playoffs will begin with opening-round games Monday and Tuesday.

The quarterfinals are next Wednesday and Thursday. Semifinal games are May 24.

The championships are set for May 26 or 27 at Robert Morris University.

The top three teams in Class 3A and top two in Class 2A advance to the PIAA tournament.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the opening rounds:

WPIAL playoffs

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township (10-5) vs. Fox Chapel (7-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; Moon (5-7) at Bethel Park (12-2), 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland (9-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (5-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Latrobe (4-7) at North Allegheny (13-3), 7:45 p.m.

Bye: Mt. Lebanon (14-1), Upper St. Clair (8-2), Shady Side Academy (12-1), Sewickley Academy (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (7-6) at Chartiers Valley (11-4), 7:45 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-4) vs. Franklin Regional (3-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (8-6) at Plum (11-6), 7:45 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (8-3) vs. South Fayette (7-6) at Plum, 6 p.m.

Bye: Blackhawk (13-0), Hampton (11-6), Mars (13-2), Indiana (11-2)

