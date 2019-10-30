Mt. Lebanon, Canon-McMillan square off for WPIAL Class AAAA boys soccer championship

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:04 PM

WPIAL Class AAAA Boys Soccer Championship

2-Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. 4-Canon-McMillan (14-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday, Highmark Stadium

Coaches: Bill Perz, Mt. Lebanon; Larry Fingers, Canon-McMillan

Players to watch: Giuseppe Croce, Sr., MF, Mt. Lebanon; Joey Fonagy, Jr., F, Canon-McMillan

Corner kicks: The Blue Devils are playing in their first WPIAL championship game since 2009. The teams finished No. 1 and No. 2 in Section 2-AAAA. Mt. Lebanon won both matches (3-1, 4-3) during the regular season. The Big Macs are searching for their first WPIAL title since 2015. The Blue Devils defeated Butler (3-1) and Seneca Valley (2-1) to reach the championship game, while Canon-McMillan beat Fox Chapel (2-1) and Plum (3-2).

