Mt. Lebanon dethrones St. Joseph’s Prep to win 1st state championship

By:

Saturday, December 11, 2021 | 8:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon football team hoists the state championship trophy after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A final on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko greets Alex Tecza on the sideline after Tecza scored against St. Joseph’s Prep’ during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon football team celebrates with head coach Bob Palko after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mike Beiersdorf sprints past the St. Joseph’s Prep sideline to score during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mike Beiersdorf (13) celebrates his touchdown with Brendan Anderson during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game against St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich eludes St. Joseph’s Prep’s Josiah Trotter and Keenan Nelson to score during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tommy Boehner celebrates after forcing a fumble against St. Joseph’s Prep during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels celebrates after a Blue Devils touchdown against St. Joseph’s Prep during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko celebrates with quarterback Joey Daniels after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich scores during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game against St. Joseph’s Prep on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza scores against St. Joseph’s Prep during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko celebrates with Alex Tecza after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza scores under St. Joseph’s Prep’s Cole Nilles during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko celebrates a Blue Devils touchdown against St. Joseph’s Prep during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon football team hoists the state championship trophy after defeating St. Joseph’s Prep, 35-17, in the PIAA Class 6A final on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Previous Next

HERSHEY – There’s a new champion in PIAA Class 6A, which surely surprises much of Pennsylvania.

“It’s a surprise to everybody but us,” said Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza, who scored three times Saturday night, including two touchdowns in a 90-second fourth-quarter span as the Blue Devils celebrated a blustery 35-17 victory over St. Joseph’s Prep, a three-time defending state champion. The PIAA title was the first for Lebo, which had never reached Hersheypark Stadium until now.

“We knew from January that we were going to win this thing,” Tecza said. “We knew how good we were. We didn’t care what everybody else thought. We knew we were special.”

St. Joseph’s Prep (11-3) had largely owned the state’s largest classification, winning six PIAA titles in the past seven years. But Mt. Lebanon (15-0) scored on three of its first four possessions to take a 21-7 lead it never lost.

“Not a lot of people other than the people on that sideline thought we were going to win this game today,” quarterback Joey Daniels said. “St. Joe’s Prep is one great team. They gave us probably our best test this year. This very well could have been their win, but we pulled through and fought together as a team.”

Daniels completed 8 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Tecza had 134 yards from scrimmage and scored on a 6-yard catch in the second quarter and runs of 2 and 4 yards in the fourth. Eli Heidenreich, the third member of Lebo’s high-scoring trio, had a 13-yard touchdown run.

But this win involved far more than those three.

Junior receiver Mike Beiersdorf entered Saturday with only 15 catches, yet scored Mt. Lebanon’s first touchdown on an 86-yard reception that saw him fight off a tackler. The first-quarter touchdown came 18 seconds after St. Joseph’s Prep had taken a 7-0 lead, stealing momentum from the defending champs.

“We knew we needed to start fast,” said Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko said. “The other thing we needed was turnovers.”

Blue Devils senior Matt Wertz provided two of those. Mertz intercepted Prep passes on consecutive third-quarter possessions, part of a defensive effort that held St. Joseph’s Prep to 66 yards from scrimmage after halftime.

The state title was the second for Palko, who won a Class 3A title in 2001 with West Allegheny.

St. Joseph’s Prep took a 7-0 lead with a touchdown on the opening possession. The Hawks moved 74 yards in 10 plays, ending with a 4-yard pass from Jones to junior Josiah Trotter on fourth-and-goal. Trotter is the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Mt. Lebanon responded with three quick touchdown drives to lead 21-7. The drives lasted one, two and six plays.

The first was a one-play drive. Daniels threw downfield to junior Beiersdorf, who shed a tackle on his 86-yard game-tying touchdown.

Less than a minute later, Mt. Lebanon found the end zone again.

The Blue Devils recovered a fumble deep in Prep territory and needed only two plays to score. A 12-yard touchdown run by Heidenreich gave Lebo a 14-7 lead.

Mt. Lebanon extended its lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Tecza. The touchdown run capped a six-play, 61-yard drive.

St. Joseph’s Prep responded with two red zone drives before half, but only one reached the end zone. Jones scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, cutting Mt. Lebanon’s lead to 21-14 with six minutes left.

In the half’s final seconds, Prep had first-and-goal at the 2 but settled for a 20-yard field goal try that missed.

The only third-quarter points were a 26-yard field goal by St. Joseph’s Prep kicker Antonio Chadha. Mt. Lebanon led 21-17 entering the fourth.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. lebanon