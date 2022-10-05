Mt. Lebanon, Sewickley Academy earn top seeds for WPIAL tennis playoffs

By:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 3:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy tennis against Blackhawk on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Lettsdale.

Last year was the Year of the Panthers in WPIAL girls team tennis.

Upper St. Clair won the Class 3A team tennis title while Sewickley Academy won 2A gold, its fourth district championship in five years.

Now the brackets have been unveiled for the 2022 WPIAL girls team tennis playoffs, starting with first-round matchups Monday in 3A and Tuesday in 2A.

Sewickley Academy drew the top seed and an opening-round bye in 2A, while Mt. Lebanon earned the top seed in 3A.

Class 3A first round

Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon on Monday at 3 p.m.

Moon at Fox Chapel on Monday at 3 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park on Monday at 3 p.m.

Kiski Area at North Allegheny on Monday at 3 p.m.

Butler at Upper St. Clair on Monday at 3 p.m.

Allderdice at Franklin Regional on Monday at 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Pine-Richland on Monday at 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Shady Side Academy on Monday at 3 p.m.

Class 2A first round

Sewickley Academy – Bye

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Montour at Moon on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Central Valley at South Park on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The Ellis School at Beaver on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Indiana on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Derry at Quaker Valley on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Knoch at Seneca Valley on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Tags: Allderdice, Beaver, Bethel Park, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Derry Area, Ellis School, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Indiana, Kiski Area, Knoch, Latrobe, Montour, Moon, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley, Ringgold, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy, South Park, Southmoreland, Upper St. Clair, Winchester Thurston