Mt. Lebanon squeezes past Upper St. Clair for 1st WPIAL title since 2006

By:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher Jack Smith hoists the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Upper St. Clair, 2-1, in the Class 6A final on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Mt. Lebanon baseball team celebrates after defeating Upper St. Clair, 2-1, in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher Jack Smith delivers against Upper St. Clair during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tyler Smith slides into third base with a triple against Upper St. Clair during the sixth inning of WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Tyler Smith (left) celebrates with David Shields after scoring the go-ahead run against Upper St. Clair during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Daniels celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy next to Eli Heidenrich after defeating Upper St. Clair, 2-1, in the Class 6A final on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher Jack Smith celebrates after defeating Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Previous Next

Mt. Lebanon’s Tyler Smith lined a sixth-inning triple into the right-field corner at Wild Things Park and scored the winning run one batter later on Derrick Shields’ sacrifice fly in a 2-1 victory over Upper St. Clair in the WPIAL Class 6A championship.

Smith’s leadoff triple was the Blue Devils’ only extra-base hit, but they didn’t need many with starter Jack Smith on the mound. A Harvard recruit, Jack Smith pitched a complete-game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts as top-seeded Mt. Lebanon (16-7) won its fifth WPIAL title but its first since 2006.

Shields drove in both of Mt. Lebanon’s runs.

Upper St. Clair (12-10) won its lone WPIAL title in 1992, but hopes of another were dashed by its section rival. Mt. Lebanon also won both regular-season matchups, 7-0 and 2-0, in early May.

USC starter Joseph Altvater kept the Panthers in contention Tuesday by pitching into the sixth inning. The senior allowed five hits and two runs in 5⅓ innings with seven strikeouts but was chased by Shields’ sacrifice fly.

Mt. Lebanon took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with three consecutive two-out singles by Jack Smith, Tyler Smith and Derrick Shields. Shields’ line drive into left field scored Jack Smith from third base.

In the fifth, Upper St. Clair forced a 1-1 tie. Brandon Liokareas drew a leadoff walk, reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Charlie Eberle’s two-out single into right field.

The Class 6A final started more than an hour and a half late after the 4A championship last 12 innings.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Upper St. Clair