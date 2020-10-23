Mt. Lebanon tops Seneca Valley with blocked extra point in overtime
By:
Friday, October 23, 2020 | 10:56 PM
With its playoff hopes in jeopardy, Mt. Lebanon would’ve gone for two in overtime Friday night, sticking with coach Bob Palko’s win-or-go-home reputation.
Instead, that decision was made for him.
Blue Devils junior Joey Peters blocked an extra point in overtime, letting teammate Casey Sorsdal kick the game-winner a few plays later as Mt. Lebanon defeated Seneca Valley, 28-27, to secure its spot in the WPIAL playoffs.
If Mt. Lebanon had lost, the WPIAL football committee might have excluded the Blue Devils from the four-team bracket in Class 6A. Instead, the Blue Devils will probably host a first-round game next weekend.
Tied 21-21, Mt. Lebanon won the coin toss after regulation and chose to start overtime on defense.
Seneca Valley scored first on a 10-yard touchdown run by Connor Lyczek on first down. Raiders kicker Adam Davies had made his first three extra points Friday, but his fourth was low and Peters blocked it.
Trailing 27-21, Mt. Lebanon answered with a tying 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Daniels to wideout Eli Heidenreich on second down.
Sorsdal added the extra point and Mt. Lebanon celebrated.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Mt. lebanon, Seneca Valley
More High School Football• Trib HSSN’s Week 7 top performers for passing, rushing, receiving
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2020
• WPIAL Class A roundup: Shenango-Rochester game suspended
• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Jenkins guides Sto-Rox past Brentwood
• WPIAL Class 3A roundup: East Allegheny cruises past Valley in Allegheny Conference