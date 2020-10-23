Mt. Lebanon tops Seneca Valley with blocked extra point in overtime

By:

Friday, October 23, 2020 | 10:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Daniels (3) celebrates with kicker Casey Sorsdal after his extra point kick in overtime against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Lebo won, 28-27. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza carries for a touchdown past Seneca Valley’s Cole Mrkonja during the third quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Maurice Plummer scores through the Seneca Valley defense during the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon kicker Casey Sorsdal kicks an extra point in overtime against Seneca Valley on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Lebo won, 28-27. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Joey Peters, who blocked the extra point in overtime, gets a hug from Nick Gevauden after defeating Seneca Valley, 28-27, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza scores past Seneca Valley’s Cole Mrkonja during the third quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza carries for a touchdown past Seneca Valley’s Jim Royal during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley quarterback Brian Olan eludes Mt. Lebanon’s William Harvey during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s James Sprentz (13) celebrates his interception during the second quarter against Mt. Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Lucas Lambert scores during the second quarter against Mt. Lebanon on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Connor Lyczek eludes Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Jackson. Previous Next

With its playoff hopes in jeopardy, Mt. Lebanon would’ve gone for two in overtime Friday night, sticking with coach Bob Palko’s win-or-go-home reputation.

Instead, that decision was made for him.

Blue Devils junior Joey Peters blocked an extra point in overtime, letting teammate Casey Sorsdal kick the game-winner a few plays later as Mt. Lebanon defeated Seneca Valley, 28-27, to secure its spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

If Mt. Lebanon had lost, the WPIAL football committee might have excluded the Blue Devils from the four-team bracket in Class 6A. Instead, the Blue Devils will probably host a first-round game next weekend.

Tied 21-21, Mt. Lebanon won the coin toss after regulation and chose to start overtime on defense.

Seneca Valley scored first on a 10-yard touchdown run by Connor Lyczek on first down. Raiders kicker Adam Davies had made his first three extra points Friday, but his fourth was low and Peters blocked it.

Trailing 27-21, Mt. Lebanon answered with a tying 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joey Daniels to wideout Eli Heidenreich on second down.

Sorsdal added the extra point and Mt. Lebanon celebrated.

This story will be updated.

