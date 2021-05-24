Mt. Lebanon wrestler Mac Stout commits to Pitt

Monday, May 24, 2021 | 7:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout wrestles J.P McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher in the 170-pound weight class in the PIAA wrestling tournament in Class AAA on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Giant Center in Hershey.

An injury kept Mt. Lebanon junior Mac Stout from defending his WPIAL Class AAA 189-pound wrestling title in 2021.

But his success on the mat didn’t stop Stout from being heavily recruited by NCAA Division I programs.

Stout announced on Instagram Sunday that he’s committing to Pitt, where his brother Kellen finished his career by qualifying for the 2020 NCAA Tournament. His brother Luke is Princeton’s starting 197-pound wrestler.

“It’s the perfect fit for me,” said Stout, who also considered Virginia Tech and Lehigh. “The program is headed in the right direction; they have good academics and it’s in my backyard. I’m only six miles from campus.”

Stout is the third wrestler from the WPIAL to commit to Pitt this offseason. He joins Hempfield junior state champion Briar Priest and Connellsville junior place winner Jared Keslar, who recently won a Pennsylvania freestyle title. North Hills’ Gage Curry, a senior at American University, also announced he was transferring to Pitt.

Mac Stout has a 91-16 career record. He was injured at the Powerade Tournament in January.

Stout said he’ll be 100% healthy in two months, and he’s eager to get back on the mat. He’s recovering from a UCL elbow injury.

“I can’t wait for my senior season,” Stout said. “It’s a minor setback in life. I have bigger goals in mind.”

