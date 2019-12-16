Mt. Lebanon’s Anderson takes 3rd at national 5K final

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 9:05 PM

PhotoRun.NET for Foot Locker Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson competes at the 2019 Footlocker Finals on Dec. 14, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.

Mt. Lebanon senior Patrick Anderson came up short in his bid for a title at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals on Saturday at San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Anderson, 18, placed third in the boys 5K run in 15 minutes, 18 seconds.

Josh Methner of Illinois won in 15:08.8.

Carter Solomon of Michigan (15:16.9) was second.

Anderson, a two-time PIAA Class AAA champion who earned WPIAL and PIAA crowns this season, said he was happy to reach the podium.

He edged four-time finalist Graydon Morris of Texas, who came in fourth (15:18.1).

The race brought together the top 10 competitors from each of four regional meets.

Anderson (15:17) took first place in the Northeast Regional on Nov. 30 at Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

It was the second time Anderson, a North Carolina recruit, competed in the national meet.

He finished 29th last season (16:16.4).

“You still get the prerace jitters,” he said.

Anderson improved his times from the WPIAL championship (15:41) and PIAA championship (15:25.6).

Moon’s Mia Cochran qualified for the girls race but had to drop out because of a hip injury, Moon coach Tim Hrivnak said.

“She was devastated, but as a sophomore, there will be other opportunities,” Hrivnak said.

Cochan, the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion this season, placed 10th in the Northeast Regional (18:16.4).

Hrivnak said she was the Tigers’ first nationals qualifier.

