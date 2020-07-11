Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor adds 1st Division I basketball offer
Friday, July 10, 2020 | 9:57 PM
Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the WPIAL’s top rising juniors, announced her first Division I basketball offer Friday from Xavier.
The Musketeers offer came while Connor was competing at an AAU event in Indianapolis with the Western Pa. Bruins. A 5-foot-10 guard/forward, Connor averaged 22 points and six rebounds for Mt. Lebanon last season.
She was a member of the Trib 10 all-stars and earn all-state honors.
Xavier went 3-27 last season, 2-16 in the Big East under first-year coach Melanie Moore.
The team already has two former WPIAL players on the roster: Mars’ Lauren Wasylson and Winchester Thurston’s Ayanna Townsend.
