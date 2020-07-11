Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor adds 1st Division I basketball offer

Friday, July 10, 2020 | 9:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor scores past Bethel Park’s Juliana Carbone on Dec. 19, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the WPIAL’s top rising juniors, announced her first Division I basketball offer Friday from Xavier.

The Musketeers offer came while Connor was competing at an AAU event in Indianapolis with the Western Pa. Bruins. A 5-foot-10 guard/forward, Connor averaged 22 points and six rebounds for Mt. Lebanon last season.

She was a member of the Trib 10 all-stars and earn all-state honors.

Xavier went 3-27 last season, 2-16 in the Big East under first-year coach Melanie Moore.

The team already has two former WPIAL players on the roster: Mars’ Lauren Wasylson and Winchester Thurston’s Ayanna Townsend.