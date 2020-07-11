Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor adds 1st Division I basketball offer

By:
Friday, July 10, 2020 | 9:57 PM

Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the WPIAL’s top rising juniors, announced her first Division I basketball offer Friday from Xavier.

The Musketeers offer came while Connor was competing at an AAU event in Indianapolis with the Western Pa. Bruins. A 5-foot-10 guard/forward, Connor averaged 22 points and six rebounds for Mt. Lebanon last season.

She was a member of the Trib 10 all-stars and earn all-state honors.

Xavier went 3-27 last season, 2-16 in the Big East under first-year coach Melanie Moore.

The team already has two former WPIAL players on the roster: Mars’ Lauren Wasylson and Winchester Thurston’s Ayanna Townsend.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Basketball

Mt. Pleasant hires T.J. Kravits as new boys basketball coach
Trib HSSN girls athlete of the year: Morningstar shines bright for champion North Allegheny
Valley News Dispatch boys athlete of the year: Highlands’ Crise savored super senior seasons
Westmoreland County boys athlete of the year: GCC’s Nate Ward showed will to win in 4 sports
Rebel Yell Podcast: Best of the Century salute to Spencer Lee and Maura Huwalt

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me