Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor commits to St. Louis
Monday, August 23, 2021 | 4:48 PM
Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the top scorers in WPIAL girls basketball, announced a commitment to St. Louis on Monday.
The senior guard averaged 21 points and guided Mt. Lebanon to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season.
Connor, a 5-foot-10 guard, also had offers from Xavier, Cleveland State, Kennesaw State, Upstate, Evansville, Purdue Fort Wayne, Northeastern, LaSalle and Oakland.
She is a two-time Trib 10 selection and two-time all-state honoree.
The three-year starter surpassed 1,000 career points in February.
St. Louis competes in the NCAA Division I Atlantic 10 Conference.
