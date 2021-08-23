Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor commits to St. Louis

By:

Monday, August 23, 2021 | 4:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor is a St. Louis commit.

Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the top scorers in WPIAL girls basketball, announced a commitment to St. Louis on Monday.

The senior guard averaged 21 points and guided Mt. Lebanon to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season.

Connor, a 5-foot-10 guard, also had offers from Xavier, Cleveland State, Kennesaw State, Upstate, Evansville, Purdue Fort Wayne, Northeastern, LaSalle and Oakland.

She is a two-time Trib 10 selection and two-time all-state honoree.

The three-year starter surpassed 1,000 career points in February.

St. Louis competes in the NCAA Division I Atlantic 10 Conference.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Mt. lebanon