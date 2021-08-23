Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor commits to St. Louis

By:
Monday, August 23, 2021 | 4:48 PM

Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, one of the top scorers in WPIAL girls basketball, announced a commitment to St. Louis on Monday.

The senior guard averaged 21 points and guided Mt. Lebanon to the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season.

Connor, a 5-foot-10 guard, also had offers from Xavier, Cleveland State, Kennesaw State, Upstate, Evansville, Purdue Fort Wayne, Northeastern, LaSalle and Oakland.

She is a two-time Trib 10 selection and two-time all-state honoree.

The three-year starter surpassed 1,000 career points in February.

St. Louis competes in the NCAA Division I Atlantic 10 Conference.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags:

More Basketball

Thomas Jefferson grad Lexi Dadig set to play basketball at next level
Chartiers Valley’s Marian Turnbull commits to Northeastern
New Norwin coach sees untapped potential in boys basketball program
Norwin boosters, friends present Ty Bilinsky with check to help with medical expenses
Westmoreland high school notebook: Latrobe’s Rafferty commits to IUP

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me