Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson leads PTFCA all-state cross country team

Sunday, November 10, 2019 | 9:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson crosses the finish line to win the WPIAL Class AAA boys championship race Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Cal U (Pa.).

Two-time state cross country champion Patrick Anderson was named as the sport’s male athlete of the year by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.

The Mt. Lebanon senior was among 10 WPIAL runners who earned all-state honors this week.

North Allegheny’s John Neff was named as the girls coach of the year.

Anderson defended his PIAA Class AAA title Nov. 2 in Hershey. He finished in 15 minutes, 25 seconds, his fastest time of the season.

Joining Anderson as a first-team selection was North Allegheny’s Daniel McGoey. Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, Moon’s Mia Cochran and Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo were named to the girls first team.

The second-team picks were North Allegheny’s Hannah Lindgren and Fox Chapel’s Grace Sisson among the girls, and Fox Chapel’s Christian Fitch, Peters Township’s Zack Marmol and Butler’s Sage Vavro among the boys.

