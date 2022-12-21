Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job

By:

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 | 5:09 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant players take the field before their game against East Allegheny on Nov. 4.

Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job.

Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

Fazekas, who can reapply, has coached at Mt. Pleasant for the past six seasons and prior to that was an assistant for 14 seasons. He has compiled a 27-34 record but is 21-20 with four consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances the past four seasons.

The Vikings were 6-5 this season and dropped a heartbreaking 42-39 decision to East Allegheny in the opening round of the playoffs.

Mt. Pleasant athletic director Allan Bilinsky said he hopes to have a coach hired in January.

Two other Westmoreland County schools are also looking to hire new football coaches after Dave Broseski stepped down at Norwin and Dave Keefer at Greensburg Salem.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. Pleasant