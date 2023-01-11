Mt. Pleasant expected to keep football coach Jason Fazekas

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Jason Fazekas is 27-34 in six season as Mt. Pleasant’s head coach.

It looks like Jason Fazekas will be rehired as football coach at Mt. Pleasant.

The district’s school board had opened the football coach’s position last month, but after a round of interviews, has decided to rehire Fazekas on Wednesday, according to the district’s school board meeting agenda.

Coaches in the district work on a one-year deal, but this year the district advertised for applicants outside the district.

Fazekas has coached at Mt. Pleasant for the past six seasons and prior to that was an assistant for 14 seasons. He compiled a 27-34 record but was 21-20 with four consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances the past four seasons.

The Vikings were 6-5 this season and dropped a heart-breaking 42-39 decision to East Allegheny in the opening round of the playoffs.

