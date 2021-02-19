Mt. Pleasant junior flexes muscles at WPIAL Class AA section wrestling tournament

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Mt. Pleasant junior Noah Gnibus has had a successful high school career, but he’s yet to make it to Hershey.

Gnibus hopes that changes this season.

He looked sharp on Friday, winning his second section title, and now he moves to the WPIAL Class AA Championship on Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

Gnibus (25-8, 75-30) recorded a first-period pin against Riverview’s Gio Savko and then posted a 15-0 technical fall win against Burrell’s Colby Christie.

Now he moves into the championship matches, where he probably will be seeded second or third behind Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence.

Gnibus has made a big jump to 172 pounds this season after wrestling at 113 as a freshman and 138 last year.

“I’m growing into my body,” Gnibus said. “I feel good. I can eat and I’m not cutting much weight.

“I felt I wrestled well (Friday). I want to score a lot of points.”

Gnibus bumped up because he lifted more weights during the summer and got stronger.

It also helps him that he gets to work out with teammate Dayton Pitzer.

“I’ve stayed strong and healthy,” Gnibus said. “Working out with Dayton has made me better.”

Gnibus was one of six wrestlers from Mt. Pleasant to advance. Also winning titles were Pitzer (215) and heavyweight Ian Fasano. Placing second were Joe Longhi (106), Greg Shaulis (126) and Jamison Poklembo (132).

Three wrestlers – Derry senior Ty Cymmerman and Burrell seniors Ian Oswalt and A.J. Corrado – won their fourth titles.

Cymmerman (27-3) won the 145-pound title with a 21-second pin against Knoch’s Gavin McGowan and a 17-1 technical fall win against Burrell’s Aaron Edwards.

That puts Cymmerman in position to become a four-time WPIAL champion. He, however, must find a way to defeat Blackhawk senior Kenny Duschek, who defeated Cymmerman at the Powerade Tournament last month.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday,” Cymmerman said. “If I wrestled like I did on Friday, I’ll have a good chance at winning.”

Burrell, the WPIAL Class AA team champions, advanced nine to the championships including six first-place finishers. They were Oswalt (138), Corrado (160), Cooper Hornack (106), Niko Ferra (120), Shawn Szymanski (126) and Cole Clark (189).

Junior Nick Salerno, who would have been favored to win the 132-pound weight class, pulled out of the tournament with an injury. Placing second for the Bucs were Edwards (145), Damian Barr (152) and Christie (172).

“We advanced what we thought we would,” Burrell coach Josh Shields said. “I was really pleased with Cole winning 189. This should boost his confidence.

“It’s pretty special to have two four-time section champions in Ian and A.J. It was a good day.”

Valley advanced two wrestlers and had one champion – Dion Lyons (132), who defeated Jamison Poklembo, 2-1, in the finals. Charles Perkins (120) finished second.

Yough, Derry, Southmoreland and Ligonier Valley each advanced one wrestler. Moving on for Ligonier Valley was junior Ryan Harbert (138), who finished second.

Yough senior Shane Momyer (113) and Southmoreland junior Bryson Robinson (160) each placed second.

Elizabeth Forward freshman Damon Michaels (23-0) won the 113-pound title.

Section 2

Laurel and Montour each advance five wrestlers to the championships, while Quaker Valley and Carlynton four each.

Carlynton had three champions – Bryce Rodriguez (120), Oleg Melnyk (160) and Collin Milko (215).

Quaker Valley also had three champions – Jack Kazalas (106), Logan Richey (113) and Patrick Cutchumber (189).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

