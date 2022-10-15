Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny girls added to PIAA golf tournament
Friday, October 14, 2022 | 7:30 PM
The PIAA announced Friday that the WPIAL will be getting two additional girls qualifiers for the state team tournament Wednesday at Penn State.
Mt. Pleasant in Class 2A and North Allegheny in Class 3A have been added to the field.
They will join the two WPIAL champions — Greensburg Central Catholic in Class 2A and Peters Township in Class 3A. It was GCC’s eighth-consecutive title and Peters Township’s second in three seasons.
The two boys champions from the WPIAL were Central Catholic in Class 3A and Sewickley Academy in Class 2A. It was the 12th time that Sewickley Academy has won the title and Central Catholic’s fourth, first since 2018.
