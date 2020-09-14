Mt. Pleasant softball player Katie Hutter headed to Akron

Monday, September 14, 2020 | 2:14 PM

Mt. Pleasant’s Katie Hutter (left) gets back to second base safely under a tag by Yough’s Kaylyn Odelli during their game Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Katie Hutter spent the weekend in Ohio playing in a travel softball tournament. She’ll soon be spending a lot more time in the neighboring state.

A junior at Mt. Pleasant, Hutter verbally committed to continue her playing career at Akron.

The quick second baseman with power in her swing was recruited as an outfielder. She considered other Mid-American Conference schools, and had interest from the Atlantic 10 and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. But Akron won out.

“I have been to Akron multiple times for camps and every time it just felt more and more like home to me,” Hutter said. “Due to the (NCAA) dead period I am not able to go on a visit, but I’ve been on an academic tour at Akron and I went home knowing that it was where I wanted to go.

“Coach (Meaggan) Pettipiece emailed me the morning of September 1 and we’ve been in touch ever since.”

Another Division I program, which Hutter did not identify, also reached out to her that same day but said it wanted to see more of her play in the fall, with the thought of offering after the dead period was lifted.

“I knew Akron was my number one so when they offered it was a no-brainer,” Hutter said.

As a freshman, Hutter hit .442 with 34 hits — both second on the team to Western Michigan recruit Mary Smithnosky — and had four triples, three doubles, 11 RBIs and 15 runs. She struck out twice in 77 at-bats.

Her sophomore season was wiped out by covid-19.

Hutter has athletics in her blood. Her father, Aaron, an assistant coach at Mt. Pleasant, played football at Cal U. Her mom, Abbey, played basketball at Pitt-Greensburg.

I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play softball and continue my academics at The University of Akron!! A huge thank you to all of the coaches, teammates, family, friends and everyone who has helped me get where I am today!! @ZipsSB @lasersyellow04 @BillBeckner pic.twitter.com/klf5tJPk7H — Katie Hutter (@Hutter_5) September 11, 2020

