Mt. Pleasant’s Haylie Brunson commits to Pitt

By:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 8:01 PM

Yough’s Kaylyn Odelli slides safely into third base under Mt. Pleasant’s Haylie Brunson during their game Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Mt. Pleasant junior softball player Haylie Brunson announced Wednesday night she has made a verbal commitment to play at Pitt.

Brunson had opened her recruitment during the spring after she initially committed to Louisiana-Lafayette as a freshman.

Pitt offered Sunday. She likes the prospect of playing closer to home.

“I absolutely love the coaches,” Brunson said. “They really made Pitt feel like home. I also really liked the the campus and the team culture. I’m so thankful to get the opportunity to play in front of my friends and family, while representing my hometown.”

Brunson hit .338 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 15 RBIs and 14 runs scored last season for the Vikings (19-2), the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up that reached No. 18 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national rankings.

A versatile player, Brunson has played second base, third base and shortstop, along with the outfield, during her prep career.

Brunson was recruited as a corner infielder and outfielder.

New NCAA recruiting rules aimed at controlling the early commitments of players do not allow colleges to have contact with recruits until Sept. 1 of the athlete’s junior year. Some players were receiving offers in middle school and a wave of WPIAL players committed to Division I programs when they were freshmen.

Brunson will join another local product at Pitt in Hannah Bach, a Yough graduate.

Mt. Pleasant softball player Haylie Brunson (2021) commits to Pitt.



Recruited as corner infielder/outfielder.



Hit .338 w/4 HRs, 6 2Bs, 15 RBIs, 14 runs last season.



MP WPIAL 4A runner-up, ranked 18th MaxPreps Top 25.@hayliebrunson22 @VikingNation_MP @TribLiveHSSN @Pitt_SB pic.twitter.com/iPksSLRW0S — Bill Beckner (@BillBeckner) November 28, 2019

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. Pleasant