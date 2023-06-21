Mt. Pleasant’s Jackson Hutter adds 1st Division I scholarship offer

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 3:30 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon-Valley Indepedent Mt. Pleasant’s Jackson Hutter runs against Belle Vernon on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Jackson Hutter hopes the Division I college football offer he received this week is the first of many to come.

The rising senior linebacker prospect from Mt. Pleasant received an offer to play at Saint Francis (Pa.) after attending the Red Flash’s camp Tuesday in Loretto.

Hutter (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) also recently took part in a prospect camp at Villanova. He has a Division II offer from Clarion.

He was one of the Vikings’ top defensive players last season, recording 78 tackles, 13 for loss, and seven sacks.

He also played running back and had 575 yards and five touchdowns on 57 touches.

After a great camp and conservation I am happy and proud to say I received an offer from Saint Francis. Thanks to the players & coaches for great energy and teaching. Looking forward to my visit @CoachBruniSFU @CoachScottLewis @CoachV_SFU @RedFlashFB @HutterBrody @BillBeckner pic.twitter.com/umhzecOKdP — Jackson Hutter (@HutterJackson) June 21, 2023

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

