TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Mt. Pleasant’s Jackson Hutter adds 1st Division I scholarship offer

By:
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 | 3:30 PM

Jackson Hutter hopes the Division I college football offer he received this week is the first of many to come.

The rising senior linebacker prospect from Mt. Pleasant received an offer to play at Saint Francis (Pa.) after attending the Red Flash’s camp Tuesday in Loretto.

Hutter (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) also recently took part in a prospect camp at Villanova. He has a Division II offer from Clarion.

He was one of the Vikings’ top defensive players last season, recording 78 tackles, 13 for loss, and seven sacks.

He also played running back and had 575 yards and five touchdowns on 57 touches.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More High School Recruiting

Keystone Oaks defensive back Clinton Robinson commits to Syracuse
Canon-McMillan’s Kaeden Singleton commits to Delaware
Wisconsin lands another WPIAL recruit as Pine-Richland lineman Ryan Cory commits
Former OLSH basketball star Jake DiMichele commits to Duquesne
Central Catholic linebacker Cole Sullivan commits to Michigan

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter