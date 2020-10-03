Multiple-QB approach working for North Allegheny

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greg Phillips is one of several players seeing time at quarterback for North Allegheny.

The Friday night started with Tanner Potts taking the first snap for North Allegheny’s offense. Ryan Treser handled the second snap, and soon Greg Phillips was behind center for the Tigers.

It wasn’t injury or ineffectiveness that convinced football coach Art Walker to make the switch at quarterback. Rather, the musical chairs approach was the team’s plan all along. Most teams stick with one quarterback, but North Allegheny has done the math and decided three is greater than one.

Add a few direct snaps for wideout Khalil Dinkins and the Tigers used four quarterbacks in their big Week 3 win over Central Catholic. In years past, North Allegheny might rotate two quarterbacks, but this novel three- or four-headed approach has proven successful.

“It’s interesting,” Walker said. “It’s kind of who we are this year.”

North Allegheny entered the season searching for a starting quarterback to replace graduate Ben Petschke, a 1,300-yard passer last year. Nobody emerged as the clear-cut starter when Phillips, Potts and Treser competed in a shortened camp, so Walker instead chose to find playing time for everybody.

Phillips (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is a senior. Potts (5-10, 150) and Treser (5-11, 165) are juniors. In an offense built to run, none has thrown for significant yards this season, but all three have completed passes.

“They all have a little bit of a different dynamic, and one guy may be better at something,” Walker said. “We want to utilize that.”

Phillips, last season’s backup quarterback, has the most experience and likely knows the offense best. He fits as a traditional pocket passer and has a sneaky hard-count that draws defenses offside. Potts has a strong arm but can scramble when pressured and improvise when pass protection breaks down. Treser is a strong all-around athlete who can also play running back, but he is not one-dimensional under center.

Dinkins (6-4, 218), a major college recruit at wide receiver, occasionally takes direct snaps in a wildcat formation.

“We’re doing what we can with those guys,” Walker said. “(Quarterbacks coach) Matt Butler is working with them. We’ll see what we do each and every week. I know it keeps the defense on their toes a little bit.”

It also keeps Walker and his assistant coaches on their toes as they constantly substitute players.

“It’s not easy,” Walker said. “It’s (accomplished by) a collection of coaches in the box and coaches on the sideline. Guys are organizing. Guys are yelling names. Guys are getting people in certain packages.”

Plus, the quarterbacks aren’t used the same way each game.

“It changes every week, so not only do the kids have to learn it, we’ve got to learn it and make sure it’s smooth,” Walker said. “But if you did the same things, those guys (on the other sideline) would figure it out.”

This is the first time Walker has rotated more than two quarterbacks in a season, so it’s not his preferred style of offense. But since it’s working, the Tigers plan to keep everybody involved.

“We will,” Walker said, “unless somebody completely surfaces to the top being the clear-cut guy.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

