Mural honors Meghan Klingenberg’s place in Pine-Richland history

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Pine-Richland School District Pine-Richland unveils a mural of former soccer standout Meghan Klingenberg on Sept. 28, 2022, in the Spirit Room at Pine-Richland Stadium. Pine-Richland School District Pine-Richland unveils a mural, at right, of former soccer standout Meghan Klingenberg on Sept. 28 in the Spirit Room at Pine-Richland Stadium. Pine-Richland School District photos Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Meghan Klingenberg was the 2005 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Previous Next

Meghan Klingenberg is one of the most talented and accomplished athletes in Pine-Richland athletics history.

On Sept. 28, the school district made sure her legacy will always be remembered when they unveiled a mural of the star soccer player in the Spirit Room at Pine-Richland Stadium.

“This brings me so much joy,” she said virtually during the unveiling ceremony. “As a kid you never imagine the possibilities of living out your wildest dreams. I’m in awe of the consequences of having so much fun.”

Klingenberg expressed gratitude to Pine-Richland for the sports program that taught her about resilience and teamwork and for celebrating a female athlete.

A 2007 graduate, Klingenberg captained the Rams girls soccer team to state titles in 2005 and ‘06. she was selected to the all-state team and was named a Parade All-American.

“We’re excited and honored to share this moment with Meghan and her family, as well as with the current players and coaches in attendance,” athletic director Joe Gironda said. “If ever there was an individual worthy of receiving this distinction, it’s Meghan. Her impact upon Pine-Richland athletics was significant. Her hard work, dedication and desire to be the best in all she has done and continues to do serves as motivation to the young players who aspire to follow in her footsteps.”

Soccer players from both Pine-Richland and North Allegheny’s girls teams were in attendance for the ceremony.

“To the young people in the room, my great hope is that this mural is a reminder of what is possible when you chase your dreams,” Klingenberg said. “Be curious, explore and figure out your why. And when you do it, I hope that you measure success not by wins and losses, but by the amount of joy in your life.”

Painted by Mike Sullivan, the mural is part of a Pittsburgh Legends Mural Series created by the Legacy Arts Foundation that features life-size permanent murals of prominent sports figures from the Pittsburgh area. The series’ initial honorees included Jimbo Covert at Freedom and Joe Namath at Beaver Falls.

“The mural will serve as an example and inspiration to past, current and future students, as well as parents and visitors to Pine-Richland High School,” Pine-Richland girls soccer coach Rachelle Dixon said.

After high school, Klingenberg was a four-year starter at North Carolina, where she was selected first-team All-ACC.

She went on to play for the U.S. women’s soccer team which won the 2015 FIFA World Cup, and she represented the U.S. in the Olympics.

Klingenberg now plays professional soccer for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League and resides in Portland, Ore.

