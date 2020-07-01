Murrysville’s Shilling captures medalist honors at Isaly’s junior event

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 6:45 PM

Murrysville’s Nolan Shilling shot a 1-under par 70 to capture the 15-16 age division at the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Tour on the Cedarbrook Golf Course Red Course on Wednesday.

He finished two shots ahead of Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling, W.Va., who shot a 72.

Moon’s Justin Scally won the 17-18 division with a 2-over par 73. He edged Alexander Jones of Pittsburgh and Mason Takacs of McMurray, who shot a 74.

Pittsburgh’s Wes Lorish won the 11-14 division by shooting a 1-over 72.

Glenshaw’s Erin Drahnak won the 16-18 girls division with a 1-over par 72. Moon’s Rhianna Firmstone was second with a 73.

In the 11-14 girls division, South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh took top honored with a 5-over 76. Mt. Pleasant’s Caroline Konieczny was second with an 8-over 79.

