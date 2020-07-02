Face mask ‘gray area,’ county restrictions cause schools to cancel workouts

Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 6:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Greg Phillips walks from the field after practice Thursday, July 2, 2020, in McCandless.

Must high school athletes wear face masks during workouts?

Masks weren’t required earlier in the week, but some coaches and school administrators aren’t so sure after Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration made wearing them mandatory “when outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their households.”

That describes the workouts taking place daily on high school campuses around the PIAA.

Most schools require the students to wear masks only during breaks or when entering and exiting the facility.

“It’s definitely a gray area,” Quaker Valley athletic director Mike Mastroianni said. “We had our coaches wearing masks and the kids not — until this came out.”

Many of Quaker Valley’s sports teams were scheduled to hold their first workouts Thursday, but in response to the new mask requirement, school administrators postponed all workouts until July 13. Mastroianni was optimistic that a clarification would soon come from the governor’s office or the PIAA.

“We just felt that we needed to get better direction,” Mastroianni said.

In a radio interview Thursday on KDKA-AM, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine was asked how the mandate applies to youth sports.

“Young people, if they’re going to be within 6 feet of each other, should be wearing masks,” Levine said. “We want to protect our young people.”

Additionally, a number of schools announced Thursday they will canceled all workouts through next week in response to new regulations put in place by the Allegheny County Health Department.

After Allegheny County reported 233 new coronavirus cases Thursday, Health Department director Dr. Debra Bogen banned gatherings of more than 25 people during the next week.

Sporting events were included in those restrictions.

In a statement on the school’s website, Mt. Lebanon administrators said: “Effective immediately and due to the increase in COVID cases in the county, we are suspending all athletic practices … as a result of the order issued by the Allegheny County Health Department today. We made this decision out of an abundance of caution to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff and to assist in the mitigation efforts.”

Baldwin, Central Catholic and North Allegheny were among the others to announced on Twitter that activities were canceled next week.

Effective immediately and due to the increase in COVID cases in the county, we are suspending all athletic practices, workouts, and activities until Monday, July 13, 2020, as a result of the order issued by Allegheny County today. Read more: https://t.co/PP2MfSkFt0 — MtLebanon SD (@MTLSD) July 2, 2020

????????All players- due to Allegheny County moving to the “Yellow” phase, all on campus activities have been cancelled for the week of July 6th… we hope to restart workouts on Monday July 13th @7Twice will have a workout posted for you to do at home.. ???????? — 2019 6A WPIAL CHAMPS (@PCC_FOOTBALL) July 2, 2020

Great week Tigers- great effort, focus and enthusiasm.

However, due to the increase in covid cases and recent state mandates workouts are suspended next week until July 13th. Stay safe, healthy and although apart- stay together.#T4L / #Family / #FightTogether — NA Football T4L (@nafootball_tfl) July 2, 2020

BHS Athletics will be suspending ALL athletics/activities from 07/06/20 through 07/10/20. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Cv6AGDWgLG — BHS Athletics (@BHS1Athletics1) July 2, 2020

QV athletics will be suspended immediately due to Governor Wolf’s new order regarding wearing face masks in all public spaces. Our hope is to begin July 13th. Updates to come as more information becomes available. The safety of our students, staff & community is the priority. — Quaker Valley Athletic Office (@QVAthletics) July 1, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Quaker Valley