NA freshman Christina Shi already one of WPIAL’s elite divers

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 5:54 PM

North Allegheny freshman Christina Shi is such an accomplished diver, Tiger diving coach Patti McClure forgets how young she is.

Shi placed fourth in the 2018 USA Diving Junior National Championships in the 12-13 girls 1-meter final. She was a regional champion in the 14-15 girls 1-meter and platform events last year and a 3-meter regional runner-up.

Currently, she ranks second in WPIAL Class AAA girls 1-meter six dives with a score of 282.10, slightly behind junior teammate Maya Ennis (282.40).

“It’s easy to get caught up in her incredible talent and lose sight of the fact she’s only 15 years old,” McClure said. “We are looking forward to see what she can accomplish.”

McClure believes WPIAL and PIAA titles are within Shi’s reach.

“There’s a lot of great talent returning in both meets,” McClure said. “She will be challenged.

“She’s a freshman. Anything she accomplishes will be good with me.”

Shi placed first of 17 on the 1-meter board in the New Year’s Meet Challenge Jan. 4 at Bucknell. The PIAA championship will be at the school in March.

“As long as I can put my best dives into the meet and, hopefully, make the podium at WPIALs and states, I will be happy,” Shi said. “I have great coaches for both high school and (Pitt Diving Club).

“They can help me achieve my goals.”

McClure said Shi’s mechanical skills are solid.

“She has been taught by the best at Pitt and it shows,” McClure said. “On top of her incredible talent, she is a fabulous young lady.

“It’s a combination that is any coach’s dream.”

McClure said she uses Shi a lot when she wants to demonstrate to newer divers how to do certain dives.

Shi, who began diving competitively in December 2012, said high school competition threw her off at first.

“In USA Diving meets, there are more events (and) they are generally two to three days,” she said. “For high school, I’m representing my school.

“There is some more pressure.”

Shi is one of five Tigers to qualify for the WPIAL championship in late February, McClure said.

Ennis, sophomore Bailey Restilli and freshmen Zoe Ky and Maddie Whitewolf also will compete.

The Tiger swimming and diving team is favored to win its 12th consecutive WPIAL title and be a serious contender for its first PIAA crown since 1997.

On the boys side, junior Lucas Rodgers and freshman Will Schenk qualified for the WPIAL championship in 1-meter competition.

