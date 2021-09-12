NA notebook: Tigers girls soccer team posts pair of shutouts

By:

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Metro Creative

Jadyn Coy and Lucia Wells each had a goal and Allie Burns scored and had an assist for North Allegheny’s soccer team in a 3-0 victory over Penn-Trafford last week in nonsection play.

Penn-Trafford’s Taylor Lloyd made 18 saves in the loss.

The two-time defending WPIAL champion Tigers improved to 2-0 with the win. They also defeated Cumberland Valley, 2-0, on Sept. 4.

Field hockey opens with win

North Allegheny’s field hockey team started Section 1-AAA play with a 3-0 win over Mt. Lebanon on Sept. 7.

Lauren Kampi, Mila Prusak and Reagan Russell scored for the Tigers. Jordan Ashbaugh earned the shutout in goal.

Girls volleyball team tops SV

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team, in search of a fifth straight PIAA championship, won its Section 1-4A opener Sept. 7.

The Tigers took down Seneca Valley, 3-1, by game scores of 25-11, 21-25, 25-14 and 27-25.

Mia Tuman had 19 kills to lead the Tigers.

Girls tennis moves to 2-0 in section

North Allegheny’s girls tennis team swept Mars, 5-0, on Sept. 7 to move to 2-0 in Section 2-3A.

Emily Wincko, Abbey Swirsding and Claire Zheng won in singles. Siya Jain/Rebecca Murphy and Tia Soussou/Eileen Hu won doubles matches.

NA boys soccer starts strong

The North Allegheny boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins at the season-opening Canon-McMillan Invitational on Sept. 4.

The Tigers defeated Southmoreland, 16-0, and Latrobe, 6-0.

Evan Anderson scored four times on the day, while Brendan Angermeier, Alok Shah and Ben Christian had three goals.

Around the WPIAL

Central Catholic transfer Debaba Tshiebwe, a basketball standout who arrived this summer from a private school in Ohio, is fully eligible for the regular season and playoffs this winter.

The WPIAL held an eligibility hearing Sept. 8 and cleared Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-6, 265-pound junior who transferred from Grand River Academy in Austinburg, Ohio. He attended classes there but played basketball for nearby Spire Institute, an independent training facility in Geneva, Ohio.

The vote granting his eligibility was 6-2, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

Additionally, the PIAA postseason rule that makes most transfers sit out the playoffs doesn’t apply to Tshiebwe because he didn’t play high school basketball last season, the WPIAL decided.

“The Spire Institute is like a glorified AAU program,” Scheuneman said. “The school that he actually went to, Grand River, had its own high school (basketball) program, but he didn’t participate in that.”

Tshiebwe’s older brother, Oscar, was a basketball star at Kennedy Catholic and won a PIAA title there in 2019. He’s now a junior on Kentucky’s basketball roster after first attending West Virginia.

The brothers are from Congo.

Debaba Tshiebwe announced his first Division I basketball offer last summer from Bryant. He also intended to play football at Central Catholic this fall.

• The PIAA bylaws cover athletes in grades 7-12, but rarely has the WPIAL held an eligibility hearing for a middle school student. In fact, Wednesday’s might have been the first.

The WPIAL ruled Seneca Valley eighth grader Zach Hill ineligible for one year in wrestling after transferring from Freedom, Scheuneman said. Freedom contested Hill’s transfer as motivated at least in part by athletics.

“Freedom had some information and they wanted to present it,” Scheuneman said. “That was looked at because the bylaws do apply to students in 7-12. Is that a normal occurrence? Absolutely not. But the bylaws apply to everybody.”

Hill can appeal to the PIAA.

Tags: North Allegheny