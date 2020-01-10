NA track star Casey Burton picks Princeton

North Allegheny athletics North Allegheny’s Casey Burton signs a letter of intent to Princeton women’s track and field. With her, in front, are her parents, John and Carolyne Burton; and in back, North Allegheny coach John Neff, Casey’s brother, J.R. Burton, and assistant coach David Interthal.

North Allegheny senior Casey Burton has proven herself as a long jumper, but she is expected to shine in another area, too, for the Princeton women’s track and field team.

Burton, 17, committed to compete for the Tigers next season.

“She has untapped potential in the short sprints,” Princeton coach Michelle Eisenreich said. “We see her being very competitive in the Ivy League.”

A two-time WPIAL Class AAA champion and PIAA runner-up in the girls long jump, Burton placed third in the 100-meter dash in 12.30 seconds in the WPIAL championship meet last season. She also earned a bronze medal as part of the 400 relay team (48.88).

She got this year off to a good start with wins in the long jump (18 feet, 4 inches) and 60 dash (7.97) in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor opener Jan. 4 at Edinboro.

“I have been preparing (for) a well-decorated senior season, where I break all my (personal records),” she said.

Eisenreich is impressed by Burton’s work ethic.

“She values the concept of team and will certainly add to the culture in our locker room,” Eisenreich said.

Burton said academics, as well as athletics, persuaded her to commit to the Tigers.

“I want a quality education and a successful track career,” she said.

She plans to major in biology.

She considered Brown, Penn State, Penn, William & Mary and Notre Dame.

North Allegheny coach John Neff said he expects Burton to succeed.

“Casey is willing to do all the small things,” he said.

