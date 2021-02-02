Navy offers Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 12:02 AM

Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli leaves Upper St. Clair defenders on the way to a 61-yard touchdown run in the second quarter during WPIAL playoff action Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Warrior Stadium.

Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli does not play basketball at his school, yet he has a photo of himself dunking one handed on an outdoor rim as his Twitter background.

It’s that kind of athleticism college football programs are starting to notice in Yacamelli.

The junior running back and defensive back added his first Division I-FBS offer Monday, from the Naval Academy.

He already has opportunities to play at two Ivy League programs, Harvard and Penn.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Yacamelli was the second-leading rusher last season for Penn-Trafford, which reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals. He ran for 680 yards and eight touchdowns, also caught a scoring throw, and had an interception and fumble recovery on defense.

Wisconsin also has soft interest in Yacamelli, whose grandfather, Melvin Yacamelli, played football at Maryland.

After a great conversation with @NavyCoachYo , I am extremely honored and excited to have received an offer from the United States Naval Academy!!!⚓️ @JMacDonald_Navy pic.twitter.com/xEzoKPeEo3 — Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) February 2, 2021

