NBA guard T.J. McConnell kicks off Trib HSSN Best of the Century podcast series

By:

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 | 6:14 PM

AP Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell handles the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 18.

Through the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, the Rebel Yell podcast will feature chats with some of the top WPIAL athletes from the first 20 years of this century.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote bracket to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

So before we crank up the high school sports coverage again in January, join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-2020.

The timing is perfect for this podcast with the start of a new NBA season upon us.

Legendary high school basketball coach Timmy McConnell coached the boys team at Chartiers Valley for 25 years and is in his third years as the Colts girls head coach.

He coached all three of his kids to WPIAL titles, including Megan twice, Matty once and his eldest son T.J. once.

T.J. started his college career at Duquesne before transferring and starring at Arizona. He is starting his second year with the Indiana Pacers after playing four years for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rebel Yell podcast with Don Rebel, James Dotson and T.J. McConnell

T.J. McConnell – Chartiers Valley Class of 2010

(Basketball)

• 2010 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review player of the year and Terrific 25 all-star

• 2010 Associated Press Pennsylvania Class AAA player of the year

• 2010 first-team all-state honors

• Averaged over 34 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists per game in his senior year in 2009-2010

• As a senior, led Chartiers Valley to a 29-2 record, a WPIAL Class AAA championship with a 63-50 win over Hampton and a berth in the PIAA state title game, where the Colts lost to Neumann-Goretti, 65-63

• Scored a record 1,062 points his senior year, giving him 2,406 points in his career, fifth-best in WPIAL history

• As a four-year starter, helped Chartiers Valley reach the WPIAL Class AAA finals as a freshman in 2007, a 62-58 double overtime loss to West Allegheny

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2016

